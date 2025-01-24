Mumbai, January 24: Several stocks will be in the focus as investors and traders will look to buy and sell stocks as soon as the stock market opens today, January 24. A total of 19 stocks will be in the spotlight on Friday, last trading day of this week. These include Indus Towers, HPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Mphasis, United Spirits, Nippon Life India, Adani Green Energy, Mankind Pharma and Spandana Sphoorty.

Additionally, Greaves Cotton, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Indian Energy Exchange, Bondada Engineering, KFin Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Sona BLW, Amber Enterprises and Cyient will also remain on the watchlist of investors and traders. It must be noted that shares of Indus Towers (NSE: Indus Tower), Mphasis Limited (NSE: MphasiS), United Spirits (NSE: UNITDSPR) all closed in green on Thursday, January 23. UltraTech Cement Stock Surges Nearly 7 Per Cent After Earnings Announcement.

Similarly, Nippon Life India (NSE: NAM-INDIA), Mankind Pharma (NSE: Mankind), Greaves Cotton (NSE: GREAVESCOT), Suryoday Small Finance Bank (NSE: Suryoday), KFin Technologies (NSE: KFINTECH) and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (NSE: UJJIVANSFB), all closed their trading day on Thursday on a positive note. On the other hand, stocks such as Adani Green Energy (NSE: Adani Green), Spandana Sphoorty (NSE: SPANDANA), Indian Energy Exchange (NSE: IEX), Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (NSE: Akum), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY), etc. ended their trading day on a negative note.

Shares of Cyient Limited (NSE: Cyient), Sona BLW (NSE: Sona Coms) and Amber Enterprises (NSE: Amber) ended their trading day in green on Thursday. However, stocks of Bondada Engineering (BSE: Bondada) and Hindustan Petroleum (BSE: HPCL) saw a decline on Thursday with its shares ending the day in negatives. Share Market Today: Sensex Rises 156.70 Points, Nifty Settles at 23,216.25 As Stock Market Ends With Marginal Gains.

Amid all of this, the stock markets extended its gains for the second consecutive day on Thursday, January 23 and were helped by buying in IT, consumer durables and commodity stocks. Some of the stocks which were among the major gainers included UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, ITC from the Sensex pack.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).