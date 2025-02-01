Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are considered the perfect choices for promoting Manforce Condoms, according to Rajeev Juneja, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Mankind Pharma. Juneja highlighted Janhvi's suitability for representing a product that addresses sensitive topics, noting her strong appeal to younger audiences. He described her as the "best choice" for the campaign. As for the male counterpart, he named Ranbir Kapoor, praising his versatility and broad appeal across various demographics. According to Juneja, they make a natural fit for championing this important cause of raising awareness about sexual health. ‘Dhoom 4’ To Go on Floors in April 2026; Ranbir Kapoor To Showcase ‘Different Look’ – Reports.

Kartik Aaryan - The Perfect Choice

The conversation also discussed why Kartik Aaryan was brought on board as the brand's ambassador in 2023, replacing Sunny Leone. Juneja explained that Kartik's approachable and charming persona made him the ideal fit for the role, as the product relies on building consumer trust. He shared that the decision to bring Kartik on board was based on his ability to connect with a wide audience, particularly the male demographic.

Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan Are the Right Choice for Manforce Condoms Ad – Here’s Why

Manforce Condoms wants to spread awareness about sexual health and responsibility. The brand aims to connect with today’s audience, using familiar faces to promote better understanding and positive choices and these three actors - Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan fit perfectly.

