From interviewing NBA players, to interviewing Tiktokers on LiveXLive, Emily is conquering it all. This past weekend, LiveXLive produced what was the most anticipated event of the summer- Social Gloves: Battle of the Platform The live pay-per-view ("PPV") event is bringing boxing, music, esports, fashion and NFTs together for a unique pop culture live event.

With appearances from DJ Khaled, Migos, Lil Baby, and many more, you can catch Emily Austin in the locker room with the Tiktok Fighters themselves. Emily, who conducted interviews with the fighters throughout the entire night made sure to blow everyone away despite just turning 20 years old.

In fact, one of Emily’s interviews with Bryce Hall was his first ever live TV interview. Among the others she interviewed include Tayler Holder, Nate Wyatt, Vinnie Hacker, and Ben Azelart.

And when she’s not backstage interviewing Tiktokers, you can find her interviewing NBA players on her show “Daily Vibes With Emily”. You can find these interviews all over the internet, including LiveXLives social media handles, and Emily’s social handles as well.