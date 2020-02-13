Miley Cyrus Nip Slip: Singer Shares Wardrobe Malfunction Pics on Instagram with the Most Savage Caption Ever!

Miley Cyrus Wardrobe Malfunction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's another day and yet another, absolutely normal wardrobe malfunction that is being gigantified by the internet. But guess whom did it happen to? Miley Cyrus, who is the queen of clapbacks. She knows exactly how to deal with media, criticism, controversies and of course, wardrobe malfunctions. Miley Cyrus suffered a teensy bit of a nip slip that created a sensation on the internet. The wardrobe malfunction happened as she left the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was wearing a backless, wrap-around crop top just after having walked the runway for Marc. Her easy-breezy busty blouse was loose enough to flutter a bit, however, at one side it kinda reveals her nipples because she wasn't wearing a bra underneath. Miley Cyrus Shares Her 2013 MTV Music Awards Video Hinting Cannabis Obsession As the Reason for Not Getting Invited to Grammys.

But Miley Cyrus, being Miley Cyrus, posted her own wardrobe malfunction pictures on Instagram and asked fans to swipe to the last picture to see what went wrong with her clothes. She shared the pictures with the most hilarious caption that asked her fans to hurry because Instagram will soon delete the post. Her caption read: "Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon." Miley Cyrus’ Ex Liam Hemsworth Spotted Kissing New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at Byron Bay.

While her comment section is filled with #FreeTheNipples, you check out the pictures of her dealing with a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while leaving the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week:

Fans supported Miley Cyrus whole-heartedly and posted comments to show her how they love her. Someone commented, "THIS IS WHY I LOVE YOU. UR SO ICONIC LMAOOO". "Just sensor it with a male nipple and it should be fine", someone commented sarcastically. Instagram has been okay with male nipples from a very long time and seriously cannot handle women's bare minimum nip-slips. There is surely something not matching up. Well, about Miley's personal life- she met Liam at Friday night's William Morris Endeavor pre-Oscars party in Beverly Hills but did not interact, reportedly. But Miley has consistently made clear that she is in a very happy place!