STDs or Sexually Transmitted Diseases can indeed prove to be one of the most dangerous side effects of sex. The worse part is that many times the symptoms aren't shown for the longest time. Every year 333 million people worldwide are infected with syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, or trichomoniasis, which are the 4 most common sex-transmitted diseases. But can you contract STIs from unprotected sex you had years ago? And how long does It take for STD symptoms to appear? Everything you need to know!

Can You Contract STIs from Unprotected Sex You Had Years Ago?

It is possible that infections like HIV may take years to show any symptoms. In India, the symptoms of one in six people with HIV have not been identified. Many times there are no symptoms of chlamydia, but if left untreated, your ability to have a baby can be affected. If you have any doubt, go to your local clinic and get them tested. Most now you have to have a blood test done for HIV and syphilis, and a urine test or a swab taken for chlamydia and gonorrhea. Some women need to examine the inside of the vagina with a swab. Some men need to take a small swab from the top of their penis.

How Long Does It Take for STD Symptoms to Appear?

When you first contract an STD, your body needs time to recognize and produce antibodies to the disease. During this time period, known as the incubation period, you may not experience any symptoms. If you test for an STD too early and the incubation period is not over yet, you may test negative for the disease even if you do have it. In addition, even after the incubation period has passed, there are some STDs that can take months or years to produce symptoms.

If you have not had unprotected (without a condom) vaginal or anal sex, it is unlikely that you are at risk of HIV. There is no risk of HIV by kissing and touching. If you have had oral sex with a male, there may be a small risk of getting HIV, especially when they ejaculate in your mouth. Some people use condoms for oral sexual activity. Flavored condoms can also be purchased for this.

