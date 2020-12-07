Christmas is the time to exchange gifts. Right from ugly sweaters to chocolates, people give their loved ones something special to make the holiday season memorable. However, what do you give the person you are REALLY intimate with, you know what we mean? Sexy gifts may be difficult to choose but are really fun to give and receive. If you are looking for some sex-related gifts for you SOS this Chritsmas, your search ends here, we have the list of some of the most likes gifts for Christmas that are perfect for seduction and spicing up your sex life. COVID-19 has already made this year really difficult, so why not make it a little easier for the person who matters to you. Check out the best naughty gift ideas for your partner:

Sex Toy

This is a no brainer. If you know your partner has been longing to buy something, you can buy it for them this Christmas. Vibrators, Dildos, Anal toys, Sleeves, Penis rings, Pumps, Kegel balls, Kegel trainers, vagina balls, orgasm balls, straps, strap-on harnesses, etc. you have an immense range of options for you! Christmas Sex Guide: From Steamy Sex Positions with Masks to Other Precautionary COVID-19 Measures to Have Great Time in the Bedroom During the Holiday Season.

Lingerie

For both men and women, there are many types of lingerie available that can spice up your game in the bedroom. Right from fantasy costume to sexy lingerie, you can choose as per your likes, to gift your partner.

Massage Gels & Lubes

There are many types of massage oils and lubes that are known to provide extra stimulation and put you in the right mood.

Butt Plug

Another sexy gift idea that will spice up your bedroom if you are into anal stuff. Right from beaded ones to the ones that are studded you will be spoilt with choices.

Jewellery Sex Toy

These days exquisite jewellery is made in a way that also serves as sex toys. They can be beautiful jewellery by the day and steamy sex toys by the night.

You could also buy your partner porn subscription of XXX websites such as pornhub.com if both of you are into it! Take this opportunity to rekindle your sex life this holiday season.

