Ladies, we’ve all been down there and we know how difficult it is a job with giving a blowjob! The most important thing to keep in mind while giving a man a blowjob is to have a wet mouth ALWAYS. The wetter it is, the better! However, it can get pretty messy down there and while you’re taking care of a couple of things, it is important to also keep salivating more when you’re giving him a blowjob. Some people might want their partner to go down on them for a longer period of time and this can cause their mouths to dry. So, what are some easy hacks to keep the mouth wet when giving a blowjob? Let’s find out. Why Shouldn't You Have Vaginal or Oral Sex After Anal Sex; Here Are the Risks You Must Be Wary Of.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking water from time to time will keep your mouth wet, always. What you could do is have a bottle of water placed next to you on the table. So, every time you feel your mouth is drying, just take a quick break, have a sip or two and get back to business!

Gag Yourself on His Penis

Now, this can get your saliva flowing! By gagging yourself on his cock a little can make you salivate quickly.

Use an Artificial Saliva Spray

Did you know there’s an artificial saliva spray that’s available in the market? You could easily get your hands on one of those and spray it like a pro during a blowjob session every time your mouth runs dry.

Lemons, Limes and Pickles to the Rescue

Certain reports also suggest that sucking or sipping on pickles, limes and lemons can stimulate salivary glands, thereby helping one to produce more saliva than usual. What you could probably do is suck onto some limes or lemons a couple of hours before you are to have sex.

Another easy way is to use a mouthwash that will not just keep bad breath away but also help to eliminate dry mouth for at least an entire day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).