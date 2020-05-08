National Masturbation Day 2020: From Riding on A Dildo to Using a Pillow, Here’s How to Masturbate and Get the Most Intense Orgasm without A Vibrator

Masturbation Position (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

When there are so many vibrator options, you might ask yourself 'Why would I want to masturbate without one?' But if your favourite toy broke into you or if you want to try something new, or if you are new to masturbation, these tips will take you to heaven without a vibrator. You can slowly explore what feels good and what gives you the most intense orgasm. Here's how to take masturbation matters into your hand.

Sticky Fingers

Gently tap your clit without a lube. It might feel a bit tacky, but keep at it, teasing yourself. Then put some lube on your clit and gently swirl a finger around it. Don't use vigorous strokes, even if you really want. You will orgasm in a surprisingly powerful series of waves.

Multitasking with Fingers

If you're can do a little multitasking, this one is for you! Use one hand to tease your clit and the other to curl your index finger against the upper wall of your vagina. You can get a little adventurous by putting your lubed pinky finger up your bum.

The Pillow

Straddle a pillow, put lube on your hands, and run your hands circling your vulva. Lower yourself and hump and rub your slippery hand. This will not only help you get off but make sex in real, super enjoyable.

Dildo on a Chair

Penetration during masturbation can double up the fun. Invest in a dildo up your pleasure. Now place the dildo on the seat of your chair, and ride it while stroking your clitoris. Ride until you cannot take it anymore.

If you do not have a detachable showerhead, you can get down with the regular faucet. Angle your vagina conveniently under the stream. Adjust the water pressure to your liking and enjoy!