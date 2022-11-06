After the solar eclipse of the year, stargazers now have a chance to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 on Tuesday, 8 November. The Moon will turn in a copper-red hue during the eclipse which is why it is termed a "Blood Moon". Chandra Grahan 2022 will be visible at 3:46 pm on Tuesday and the cosmic event will last till 4:29 pm. The tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services states that the Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise.

Here's The Tweet:

A total lunar eclipse will occur on 8 November 2022. The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise The eclipse will begin at 14 hr 39 min IST & eclipse will start at 15 hr 46 min IST pic.twitter.com/4ySrJun11u — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 6, 2022

