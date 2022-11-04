November has brought us the last total lunar eclipse for three years! A fortnight post the partial solar eclipse, some regions of India and the world will soon see a total eclipse of the Moon. Chandra Grahan 2022 will be one of the most important astronomical events the world will witness on November 8, Tuesday. The Chandra Grahan would be visible only from the eastern parts, whereas the Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India. The phenomenon is given the name "Blood Moon" for the celestial body will appear in a red hue on the night of the eclipse. Selenophiles who have loaded their galleries with pictures of the Moon may have read and explored the ancient stories and weird myths about the cosmic event of a lunar eclipse. It's time to come out of whatever you have seen, watched or heard in folklore, movies, songs and mythological movies and read about the Lunar Eclipse 2022 superstition that will blow your mind. Chandra Grahan 2022 on November 8: Know Sutak Timing, Visibility in India and Significance of the Last Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year.

Chandra Grahan 2022 Superstitions:

1. Believers don't eat or drink anything during the Chandra Grahan. This practice starts nine hours before the eclipse. However, you can protect the food from contamination by putting Tulsi in it.

2. People who consider astrology don't commit to any big or essential deals during the eclipse of the Moon.

3. People also take a bath after the lunar eclipse to wash all their sins and the negative effect of the celestial event.

4. Another lunar eclipse superstition says that the Chandra Grahan can have an unfavourable impact on an unborn child. For this reason, pregnant women are advised to stay indoors and away from sharp objects during the eclipse.

5. People also avoid sexual activities during Chandra Grahan.

6. It is recommended to make donations on the day of the lunar eclipse and offer water to the soul of a deceased family member.

7. Folks also recite mantras and Japa while the Chandra Grahan persists.

Along with these fascinating myths, Chandra Grahan multiplies your actions. As per the Tibetian Buddhists, all kinds of good and bad deeds performed during a lunar eclipse multiply manifold times.

