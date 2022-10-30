Spooky season is here. And while Indians may not put up spooky decorations in their entries or prepare for trick or treating like the United States, various other ways to celebrate Halloween are widespread across the country. From Halloween-themed parties with spooky drinks and treats and funky costumes to cosy gatherings with friends and family where we share ghost stories and scary tales, there are various ways to bring in Halloween 2022. Since Halloween 2022 will be celebrated on October 31, a Monday, many people also have the opportunity of making the most of this long weekend by planning a trip to visit some of the spookiest places in the country. From cautionary tales to real-life precautions and curfews, there are various haunted places across India where many believe real ghosts to exist. And as we prep for Halloween 2022, here are the top 5 spookiest places in India and the real ghost stories behind them! India’s Famous Haunted Attractions! Spooky ‘Ghost Stories’ of Haunted Places That Will Give You a Blood-Curdling Experience.

1. The Time Travel Town in Jharkhand - Taimara Valley

Taimara Valley (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you have been on the spooky side of Instagram, you have probably seen reels and videos about the Indian town where time changes, devices stop working, and everything seems a tad bit spooky. Taimara Valley, a short drive from Ranchi, is a small town whose residents are posed with various mysterious challenges and few answers or solutions. For starters, the date and time in all electronic devices in this area automatically switch a year or two ahead, making it impossible for any biometric attendance for schools or work. In addition to this, various settlers of Taimara Valley have also mentioned seeing a woman clad in a white saree walking around the road. In fact, many villagers claim that several accidents used to occur on this road. Halloween 2022: From Vampire Kiss Martini to Dracula’s Curse, Interesting Drinks for the Halloween Party

2. The Fort That Closes Doors After Dark – Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Bhangarh Fort (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhangarh Fort is known to be one of the most haunted places in India. The entire town of Bhangarh is uninhabited and leaves an eerie scent in the air. But the stories and incidents of Bhangarh Fort are so scary that the Archaeological Survey of India has legally prohibited anyone from entering the Bhangarh Fort after dark. The town is believed to be haunted by a 16th-century tantric named Singhia, who cursed the town for dooming.

3. The Beach Where Ghosts Speak to You – Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Dumas Beach (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The tales of Dumas Beach is nothing short of a spine-chilling thriller. Set at the coast of the Arabian Sea, the black sand beach of Dumas was once known to be a burial ground. And people believe that the restless spirits from the burials still haunt the beach. According to many stories, people walking along the coast are haunted by mysterious voices and those who do not heed the instructions of the dead disappear into the water forever.

4. The Ghost of Vengeance and Justice at Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bombay High Court is touted to be one of the best-known historical places in Mumbai. However, ask the local lawyers and judgest tales of the court, and many will talk about the alleged ghost who guards one of the courtrooms and restricts the entry of accused in murder trials into the room. Many believe it is a tormented soul of a vengeful person and has been haunting the courtroom for over three decades.

5. The Marsh Ghost Lights of Bengal

Aleya Ghost Lights (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Aleya Ghost Lights of Bengal Swamps are also on the list of Most Haunted places in India. According to local anglers in Bengal, a flickering ball of light emerges in the marshy regions of the state. Aleya literally translates to jack-o-lanterns, and any area where the lights are seen in the Bengal swamps is known as Aleya. What is interesting to note is that while some stories of sighting the light have poorly ended, many a time, the Aleya has guided fishers towards safety as well! Last-Minute Halloween 2022 Costume Ideas: Super Cool Costumes for a Fun-Filled and Spooky Celebration of Halloween

We hope that these spooky places add some fun or excitement to your Halloween 2022 plans! Happy Halloween!

