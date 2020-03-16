COVID-19 Outbreak: All Tourist Spots at Andaman and Nicobar Islands Shut Down From March 16

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Photo credits: Facebook)

Port Blair, March 16: All tourist spots in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will remain shut for a period of ten days in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to an official statement by the government, the authorities in the Union Territory have suspended all tourism activities from March 16 till March 26 amid the coronavirus scare. In an advisory, the Andaman and Nicobar administration said that tourists have been advised to refrain from travelling to the islands from March 16 midnight.

At a time when the world is fighting the COVID-19 outbreak, the Andaman and Nicobar Administration said it has taken major precautionary measures by shutting beaches, eco-tourism spots and water sports to contain the spread of the deadly virus. "All the Tourism facilities such as beaches, jetties, eco-tourism sites and Water sports activities shall remain suspended. All Tour Operators may advice their clients accordingly", the statement said. India Fights COVID-19 As Total Cases Reach 110, Maharashtra Worst Hit.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a favourite tourism spot for domestic and international visitors alike. The release further added that all tour operators may appropriately advise their clients so that tourists intending to travel to Andaman and Nicobar Islands are forewarned and advised to refrain from travelling.

In India, a total of 110 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported, as per data by the Health Ministry. The country has so far, reported two deaths- one in Karnataka and the other in Delhi.