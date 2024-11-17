Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark has officially been crowned the prestigious Miss Universe 2024. Her journey to the title has been nothing short of extraordinary. She competed against 125 contestants at the beauty pageant held in Mexico City. The Danish beauty queen captivated the audience with her poise and eloquence. Her answer to the question-and-answer round in the finale evening won her the crown, as she surpassed the four runners-up at the end of the event. Her appearance at the coveted competition immediately made her a fan favourite before she emerged victorious. So, who is Victoria Kjær Theilvig? View photos of the Denmark beauty queen who won the new crown, credited to her unmatched grace and confidence at the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Victoria Kjær Theilvig Is Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark’s Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe Title, Surpasses Runner-Ups Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand for the Pageant Title.

Who Is Victoria Kjær Theilvig?

Often dubbed ‘Human Barbie’ for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, Victoria Kjær Theilvig became an early fan favourite, leaving a lasting impression on both the judges and viewers worldwide. It was her intelligence and unique stage presence that set her apart. Beyond her beauty and confidence, Victoria has been recognised for her advocacy work. She is a beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate, protector of animals and aspiring lawyer. Her answers during the question-and-answer segment resonated deeply with the audience, ultimately making her the winner. Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig Crowning Moment Video: Denmark Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe New Crown.

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig's Crowning Moment

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig

Meet the Miss Universe 2024 Winner