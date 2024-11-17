Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark has officially been crowned the prestigious Miss Universe 2024. Her journey to the title has been nothing short of extraordinary. She competed against 125 contestants at the beauty pageant held in Mexico City. The Danish beauty queen captivated the audience with her poise and eloquence. Her answer to the question-and-answer round in the finale evening won her the crown, as she surpassed the four runners-up at the end of the event. Her appearance at the coveted competition immediately made her a fan favourite before she emerged victorious. So, who is Victoria Kjær Theilvig? View photos of the Denmark beauty queen who won the new crown, credited to her unmatched grace and confidence at the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Victoria Kjær Theilvig Is Miss Universe 2024 Winner: Denmark’s Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe Title, Surpasses Runner-Ups Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand for the Pageant Title.
Who Is Victoria Kjær Theilvig?
Often dubbed ‘Human Barbie’ for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, Victoria Kjær Theilvig became an early fan favourite, leaving a lasting impression on both the judges and viewers worldwide. It was her intelligence and unique stage presence that set her apart. Beyond her beauty and confidence, Victoria has been recognised for her advocacy work. She is a beauty entrepreneur, mental health advocate, protector of animals and aspiring lawyer. Her answers during the question-and-answer segment resonated deeply with the audience, ultimately making her the winner. Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig Crowning Moment Video: Denmark Beauty Queen Wins the 73rd Miss Universe New Crown.
Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig's Crowning Moment
Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Meet the Miss Universe 2024 Winner
The 21-year-old is also the first Dane ever to win the competition. Other contestants applauded her on stage as she accepted the tiara from reigning titleholder Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua. Victoria’s breakthrough came in 2022 when she was officially appointed Miss Grand Denmark. Representing her home country at the Miss Grand International in Indonesia, she competed against 67 contestants and placed in the top 20. In September 2024, Victoria was crowned Miss Universe Denmark 2024, preparing her for the global stage, where she ultimately claimed the Miss Universe crown. Miss Universe 2024 Winner Is Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark: Beauty Queen Wins 73rd Miss Universe Crown and Pageant Title, Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand Declared Runner-Ups!
Miss Universe 2024 Contestants Rejoice the Winning Moment
Stunner!
Miss Universe 2024 Costume Competition
Notably, Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria finished as first runner-up and Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico was named second runner-up. Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand and Ileana Marquez Pedroza of Venezuela followed as third and fourth runners-up, respectively. This year also marked the first time in Miss Universe’s 72-year history that women aged over 28 were permitted to compete.
