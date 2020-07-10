Mumbai, July 10: Outrage erupted on social media against stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua after an old video of her cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast went viral. Many accused Agrima Joshua of hurting Maratha sentiments by allegedly making fun of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's proposed statue. Kunal Kamra Banned by Vistara, Stand-Up Comedian Barred From Taking Flights.

In her video, which appeared in April 2019, Agrima Joshua is seen telling "funny things" that she read about the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue on "news source" Quora. "Someone wrote 'This Shivaji statue is amazing masterstroke by Prime Minister Modi Ji. It will have solar cells which will power all of Maharashtra," Joshua said. She was apparently making fun of those who blindly follow politicians. The jokes were part of her rant against politicians postponing everything to 2022 as elections came closer.

She further said: "Another person posted 'It will also have GPS tracker and it will shoot laser rays out of its eyes to shoot Pakistani terrorists in the Arabian sea.' The third person came and said 'Get your facts correct. It's not Shivaji. It's Shivaji Maharaj.'" Many believe Joshua's remarks were insulting in nature and derogatory. Some went on to ask Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against her. Shemaroo Apologises and Distances Itself From Comedian Surleen Kaur After A Clip of Her Comparing ISKCON With Porn Goes Viral (Read Tweets).

Old Video of Agrima Joshua Wherein She Cracked Jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue:

Twitterati Angry Over Agrima Joshua's Jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue:

Dear @CMOMaharashtra stand up Comedian @Agrimonious cracked jokes and made fun of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj She has hurt feelings of crores of Maharaj devotees across the globe Please take strictest action against her CC @AnilDeshmukhNCP @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Qg2CdX1x7U — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) July 9, 2020

Dear @CMOMaharashtra,@AnilDeshmukhNCP,stand up Comedian @Agrimonious cracked jokes and made fun of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj She has hurt feelings of crores of Maharaj devotees across the globe Please take strictest action against her.@OfficeofUT @AjitPawarSpeaks #ShivajiMaharaj pic.twitter.com/fPJa4V3imK — Nagnath Savant (@NagnathSavant) July 10, 2020

@MumbaiPolice dear Mumbai Police please help https://t.co/d9r71XKmOI please her liberal friends, a so-called comedian insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj! This woman is a stand up comedian and her name is Agrima Joshua. There may be some legal action against this woman.? pic.twitter.com/u8cysU26PF — Nityanand Devendra (@NityanandDeven2) July 9, 2020

https://t.co/O4fYLecBWx agrima joshua is a standup comedian and in this show she made fun of chhatrapati shivaji maharaj. Watch that part from 5.08. This should not happen standup and insulting both are different things.!@mnsadhikrut .@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/w1a4LBqcJD — Prateik Dagade (@d_prateik) July 10, 2020

Amid the outrage, in a series of tweets on Friday, Agrima Joshua accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "unleashing trolls" against her. She tagged Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and tweeted: "BJP is just using Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name to silence us."

