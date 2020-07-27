Social media is a great place to be in at this moment. Despite everything that is happening across the world, social media users are trying to find joy on the internet by keeping each other hooked. Sometimes with their creativity, and other times with fun viral challenges. And when the respective social media platforms upgrade their creations, acknowledging to what netizens are sharing, the happiness is doubled. At the moment, Twitter just added LGBTQ+ rainbow pride flag to its like button and netizens are loving it. Once you ‘like’ a post on Twitter, the heart-shaped button turns to a rainbow flag. Twitterati, especially the members of the queer community are now just hooked by the feature as they trend #AlwaysProud on the microblogging platform sharing their reactions to the latest update. Powerful Sayings by Gay Rights Activists For a Rainbow Instagram Feed in Support of LGBTQ Community.

It is not known if there was any particular motive behind the move for Twitter. However, we do not really need one to honour and celebrate #LoveisLove. Do we? Once you click the heart button on Twitter as a reaction to a particular post, it quickly turns into the pride flag. And it is so cool! This is surely the best thing we have seen on the internet today. Netizens celebrating this latest feature on Twitter are sharing screenshots of the same along with the hashtag #AlwaysProud, which is currently running as one of the top trends on Twitter. 90-Year-Old Denver Grandpa Uses Facebook to Come Out As Gay During Pride Month, Receives Overwhelming Support Online.

Check Tweets:

oomfs !! look !! like this tweet <3#AlwaysProud itʼs so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/69azw3IE4X — ⟬⟭ trix ♡s ⟭⟬⁷ (@trixkth) July 27, 2020

Pride Flag!

#AlwaysProud Trends Online

im never gonna get over with this 😻😻#AlwaysProud pic.twitter.com/YwaOEkI50m — ً𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚⁷ 3 day limit (@flwrguks) July 27, 2020

People Are Enjoying It

Are You Addicted Too?

wtf its so addicting to like nd unlike #AlwaysProud — rita is sleeping zzz (@flrtpjms) July 27, 2020

Celebrating Pride

Netizens Can't Get Over With It!

Isn’t it fun? Have you tried this latest feature yet? If not, then go ahead, and like someone’s tweet, you will be able to see the heart turning into a rainbow flag. It will just take all your blues away, for a moment, at least. Last month, Facebook as well introduced the pride flag as another reaction on its like button, celebrating the Pride Month. Instagram too, have a lot of filters celebrating the queer community.

