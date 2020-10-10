If you are an avid trekker then you know how difficult it can be at times to climb over steep elevations. Most youngsters manage to quickly grasp the technique and climb the forts but it is definitely a challenge for the elderly. Nothing is impossible if you're willing enough. A 68-year-old grandma stayed true to the phrase "Age is just a number" when she climbed over the steep steps of Harihar Fort in Nashik, Maharashtra. Harihar fort near Igatpuri has 60-80 degrees of elevated steps to make it to the top but with all her strength and might, 68-year-old Asha Ambade made through. A video of her scaling to the top has been rounds on social media and people have nothing but respect for her. 90-Year-Old Air Marshall PV Iyer Doing Pull Ups in This Video Shared by Indian Air Force is Must Watch!

As reported by BBC report, Asha Ambade keeps herself fit by regularly doing exercise but this was the first time she attempted a trek. Both her sons are regularly into trekking but this time she decided to accompany them. Her sons encouraged her that she can do it, and although she did not believe them, she went ahead and gave it a try. "Some people refrained my sons from taking me to the top because of my age factor, but my sons told them 'Our mother is strong'," she told the report. Others on the way also cheered, clapped and encouraged her at every pitstop which gave her the confidence to reach to the top. She learnt the technique of getting a grasp with her hand and feet and climbed over. Age is Just a Number! 105-Year-Old Bhageerathi Amma From Kerala Gives 4th Standard Exam.

Check Video of Elderly Woman Scaling Harihar Fort:

The same video has been doing the rounds on Twitter and Facebook and people have expressed massive respect for her. Check few tweets:

या वयात आजीबाई हरिहर गड सर करताना.

Respect for Aaji's Confidence

Respect From Everyone

People have bowed down to her for her confidence and making it through the steps. She agreed that she was scared at a point but her sons built in a confidence and that encouraged her. She had always seen Harihar fort from a distance but never thought she will climb it one day. But once there, of course, her joy knew no bounds. Her confidence will of course serve as an inspiration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).