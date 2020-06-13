Coronavirus in India: Live Map

As Video of Ghost Exercising in Jhansi Goes Viral, Netizens Share Funny Ghost Memes, Hilarious Spooky GIFs And Haunted Jokes

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 05:06 PM IST
As Video of Ghost Exercising in Jhansi Goes Viral, Netizens Share Funny Ghost Memes, Hilarious Spooky GIFs And Haunted Jokes
After ghost exercising video goes viral people share funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter, dont__dream__it__be__it Instagram)

We have all grown up on listening to ghost stories at some time or the other in life. From tales of moving white figures in graveyards to screams of children in abandoned houses, there are plenty of such stories. However, the latest one is one of a kind and you may not have heard or read about anything like this in the past. Video of a gym equipment swinging on its own in a park in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media platforms. While video and pictures of the walking equipment are going viral, nobody knows the reason. As it went viral, people took to social media platforms with funny ghost jokes and hilarious spooky memes of all kinds. These funny memes on paranormal activities will really leave you in splits. Ghost at Jhansi's Kashiram Park Revealed! Video Explains How The Gym Equipment Moved on Its Own Making it Look Spooky.

The video looks like someone is exercising on it but wit nobody in vicinity. While some said it was Mr India, others rooted for John Cena. Twitterati also urged officials to arrange for an exorcism. Meanwhile, others appeared just scared by how the equipment loved exactly like someone invisible was using it. Even the security guard of the park who has been working there for eight years confirmed that the place has never experienced any paranormal activities.

As the videos went viral, UP police visited the park. After inspecting, officers confirmed that there is no paranormal activity but the machine has been overly greased and was moving continuously due to it. But for netizens, ghost memes are the current fodder for laughter.

Meanwhile, people have always loved ghost stories, especially these ones in which the ghost finally gets laid to rest. True or not there are a thousand stories of haunted buildings, offices, houses, parks, trees and even streets. With movie makers who constantly find inspiration in these tales, ghost stories keep coming back to us every now and then.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

