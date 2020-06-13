As Video of Ghost Exercising in Jhansi Goes Viral, Netizens Share Funny Ghost Memes, Hilarious Spooky GIFs And Haunted Jokes

We have all grown up on listening to ghost stories at some time or the other in life. From tales of moving white figures in graveyards to screams of children in abandoned houses, there are plenty of such stories. However, the latest one is one of a kind and you may not have heard or read about anything like this in the past. Video of a gym equipment swinging on its own in a park in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media platforms. While video and pictures of the walking equipment are going viral, nobody knows the reason. As it went viral, people took to social media platforms with funny ghost jokes and hilarious spooky memes of all kinds. These funny memes on paranormal activities will really leave you in splits. Ghost at Jhansi's Kashiram Park Revealed! Video Explains How The Gym Equipment Moved on Its Own Making it Look Spooky.

The video looks like someone is exercising on it but wit nobody in vicinity. While some said it was Mr India, others rooted for John Cena. Twitterati also urged officials to arrange for an exorcism. Meanwhile, others appeared just scared by how the equipment loved exactly like someone invisible was using it. Even the security guard of the park who has been working there for eight years confirmed that the place has never experienced any paranormal activities.

Oh Yes!

Fitness enthusiast Ghost 👻 — Aache din 2.0 (@debasisgirii) June 13, 2020

LOL!

This is for lazy sports persons, they will be made to sit on it and their limbs will be tied to it — Mukesh Garg (@priyagarg19) June 12, 2020

HAHAHAHAHA!

Bhoot Couple goals 💕 — 🚶‍♂️🏃‍♂️🚶‍♂️🏃‍♂️🚶‍♂️🏃‍♂️ (@Imchocotaco) June 12, 2020

As the videos went viral, UP police visited the park. After inspecting, officers confirmed that there is no paranormal activity but the machine has been overly greased and was moving continuously due to it. But for netizens, ghost memes are the current fodder for laughter.

Police Clarifying There's No Ghost!

All The Time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay (この世で一番できない子) (@dont__dream__it__be__it) on Nov 22, 2019 at 4:30am PST

And I Thought It Was Just Me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghost Hunting In New England (@ghosthuntinginnewengland) on Dec 21, 2019 at 9:12am PST

That's Deep!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary | Instagram Expert (@lovemarypendleton) on Oct 10, 2018 at 9:23am PDT

Check Out Ghost Memes Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paranormal.Videos (@paranormal.videos) on Apr 21, 2020 at 3:50pm PDT

Yeah Always!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Private Paranormals UK (@privateparanormals) on Apr 23, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

So Apt!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun Community (@memo.nic112) on Apr 17, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, people have always loved ghost stories, especially these ones in which the ghost finally gets laid to rest. True or not there are a thousand stories of haunted buildings, offices, houses, parks, trees and even streets. With movie makers who constantly find inspiration in these tales, ghost stories keep coming back to us every now and then.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).