Ghost at Jhansi's Kashiram Park Revealed! Video Explains How The Gym Equipment Moved on Its Own Making it Look Spooky

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 02:14 PM IST
Ghost swing prank (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Since last evening, a video of gym equipment swinging on its own at a park in Jhansi was shared online and it caused quite a buzz. Everyone wondered if there are ghosts and the video went crazy viral. Some even claimed it to be from Delhi's Japanese Park in Rohini, while the video was actually from Kanshiram Park in Jhansi. It was later revealed that there are no ghosts but a prank played by some miscreants. Now a video has also been shared online to demonstrate how this prank works and it is actually quite simple. Video of Ghost Swinging on Gym Equipment From Kanshiram Park in Jhansi Goes Viral, Other Similar Spooky Videos Which Will Make You Wonder If Ghosts Are Indeed Fitness Freaks.

A video shared by retired cricketer Akash Chopra on Twitter shows how the principle works. The idea simply works on the pulley mechanism. Once you pull it hard enough it keeps swinging and eventually becomes slower if you observe well. It depends on the force with which it is being pulled. Last evening, police officer Rahul Shrivastava also shared a tweet in which he mentioned that this was a prank played by someone around the neighbourhood. Given that the pulley won't keep moving for long, someone in the vicinity must have sneakily carried it out. Ghost in Tihar Jail? Women Inmates Hear Mysterious Sounds of Woman Crying at Night, Prisoners Petrified.

Check The Video Here:

So simple right? Well, it is interesting that the trick has worked in spooking out so many people in the past. As the narrator even explained that some people started saying that it was a ghost of Kashiram, after whom the park in Jhansi has been named! The next time you come across such a sight, be rest assured that there's no ghost working out here. And don't forget to share the above video in case you get the messages about ghosts in Jhansi or Delhi parks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

