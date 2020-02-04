Assam: Burhi Dihing 'River on Fire' in Assam's Naharkatia Causes Panic (Watch Video)

Assam River Fire. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Guwahati, February 3: In unprecedented scenes, the Burhi Dihing river in Assam's Naharkatia in Dibrugarh was seen on flames after a leak from a local oil reservoir, claimed villagers. A video on news agency ANI shows the 'river on fire'. The incident caused panic among the locals, said reports.

The oil leak was caused due to an explosion in the oil pipeline, said reports. Huge plumes of thick, black smoke emitted from the river after the water mixed with oil were set on fire.

The video has gone viral on social media. Many demanded explanation and investigation into the incident.

Watch the Video in the Tweet Below

Fire on river. Burhi Dihing river caught fire at Naharkatia, Assam, due to oil pipe blast in last three days. But no one cares. pic.twitter.com/lym6NvNye7 — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) February 2, 2020

The fire could not be controlled at the time of filing this report. The part of the river where the fire broke out is in Digolibil in Sasoni village. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, said reports.