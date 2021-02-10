#BanTwitter is trending on Twitter. Yes, as weird as it sounds, the #BanTwitter has taken over the same microblogging site they want to be banned and netizens cannot stop making funny memes and jokes. People cannot get over the fact that the idea of banning Twitter is trending on the same app! Recently, the Central government ordered Twitter to take down hundreds of accounts for spreading misinformation around farmers' protests. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also shared a post on Koo app and said that the Secretary IT will hold talks with Twitter's management. "Upon the request of Twitter seeking a meeting with the Govt., the Secretary IT was to engage with senior management of Twitter. In this light a blog post published prior to this engagement is unusual. Govt. will share its response soon," it said in a post on Koo. Koo App: From How to Download Koo to App Features, Here’s Everything You Should Know About the Indian Alternative to Twitter.

However, amid all this, some rumours surged saying that if Twitter doesn't comply with the orders, Twitter might be banned. While it is not true and no such notice has been put forth, netizens cannot stop making funny memes and jokes. While some consider it "gajab bejjati" some cannot stop using a variety of meme templates to create jokes. Check funny memes and jokes:

#BanTWITTER is now trending on twitter Le new born social app pic.twitter.com/GonyMLGq0o — आक थु Newz (@Aak__Thu) February 10, 2021

If you do not know, Koo is a new 'Made in India' microblogging site co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka in early 2020. It is being touted as Twitter's rival. Only recently, many ministers and government departments have created accounts on Koo. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced that he has joined microblogging platform ‘Koo’ and in no time, netizens began speculating if the government is thinking about banning Twitter.

