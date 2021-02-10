You must have come across Koo App a Made in India Twitter alternative which has garnered millions of subscribers reportedly since its launch. The homegrown social media platform has become the new tool of conversation as several ministries and union ministers had made their accounts on the app. The immediate interest has come after Twitter took over a week’s time to respond to a government’s notice. Many social media users have also created their accounts, and shared their Koo App profiles on Twitter, urging netizens to use the platform. But how to download Koo? What are the app’s features? Before you decide to use the social media platform, in this article, we bring you everything you should know about the app.

What Is Koo?

Koo is more like Twitter, which was launched in March 2020. The microblogging site was co-founded by entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka. Last year in August, this app won Prime Minister’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge along with other apps such as Zoho and Chingari—the local version of TikTok. It boosted the number of subscribers on the app. In fact, PM Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat speech too encouraged Indians to use the Koo App.

Features of Koo App

Koo App is currently available in four languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Oriya, Malayalam and Assamese will reportedly be added soon. Through Koo, users will be able to write opinions on anything using text, audio or video. The word characters limit is 400, while for video, it has to be one minute.

How to Download Koo?

Koo is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Both Android and iOS users can download the application. HERE’s the direct link to download Koo for Android users. Click HERE to download Koo for iPhone. The app has an average rating of 4.7 stars on Google Play Store and 4.1 on the iOS app App store. On Android, the app has reportedly received over 49,000 reviews, and more than a million downloads and the count is only increasing.

Koo App is just like Twitter but with a desi twist. Once more Indian languages are added as its features, the app could earn more subscribers.

