The internet is going wild after it suddenly discovered that their favourite doll, Barbie, has a girlfriend. A viral photo was indicating that the fashion doll has a girlfriend had fans marvel if she is gay. Twitter is filled with memes—all gleeful ones filled with love and pride. The reason it sparked such great traction was because the doll, created in 1959, was often criticised for her unrealistic body side and beauty standards. Over the years, the makers sure have sure got more realistic and introduced lines of dolls displaying the many facets of everyday life. It is more relatable and without any doubt, an icon. So, when someone tweeted that ‘Barbie has a girlfriend,’ the internet was sure to get excited. But is she gay? In this article, we bring you everything you should know about the viral picture.

Many of us grew up playing with barbies, and it continues to be everyone’s favourite. Even more, when the dolls are now more relatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world was introduced to a ‘new normal,’ quarantine Barbie was a social media hit. A queer Twitter user posted that she had “JUST LEARNED BARBIE HAS A GIRLFRIEND.” It took no time for the tweet to go viral. It shows a photo of Barbie with another female doll, both wearing t-shirts that read, “love wins,” alongside a Google result for a 2017 story claiming Mattel had given “Barbie her first girlfriend.”

JUST LEARNED BARBIE HAS A GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/xBZ6U2hdOL — sarah ↯ IS GONNA CRY (@kissevermore) January 11, 2021

Twitter users were ecstatic! From sharing happy memes to rejoicing tweets, people on social media went wild, discovering that their favourite doll Barbie is gay.

they have a potter yorkie too and here’s them eating avocado toast too 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/7DxIbOsDcT — melina (@kikeseagers) January 12, 2021

you guys seem to forget barbie has a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/KhXmMxk1e3 — adri (@QUACKllTYHQ) January 14, 2021

how could you not know barbie is gay pic.twitter.com/PUJJnu9uVS — jade (@viiolcts) January 12, 2021

However, Barbie never came out, and the second doll in the photo was never intended to be her girlfriend. The photo belongs from none other than Aimee Song, an American fashion blogger and fashion designer. Mattel created the doll for Song, as well as miniature versions of her “love wins” t-shirt, to promote the designer who was raising money for The Trevor Project to help LGBT1+ youth in crisis, as noted by PinkNews. Song also tweeted a photo of herself and her Barbie likeness wearing her “Love Wins” t-shirts with the caption, “I am the girlfriend.” Want to Be Like A Barbie Doll? These Girls’ Desire to Be The Replica Is Expensive But Worth A Look.

Here's Aimee Song's Tweet:

Mattel has not officially said Barbie is a lesbian, and through the viral photo, Song indicated that she is an LGBTQ+ ally and someone who “really believes that love wins.” That is the beauty of Barbie, and she can be whoever you want her to be!

