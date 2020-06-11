We are at a pandemic and restricted from doing a lot of activities, which, at least a few months back was so regular and normal. While humans are stuck indoors, they are using this time to channel their creative skills and pass the time. Among them is Tonya Ruiz, a 56-year-old, California-based woman who is taking Instagram by storm by displaying her super relatable quarantine Barbie dolls. The creations are a social media hit, accurately resembling everyday life during the pandemic. The pictures are our quarantine life in a nutshell. Social media users are all in praise of Tonya Ruiz for her amazing creations during the pandemic. Barbie Makes Doll After Dina Asher-Smith, Britain's Fastest Female Sprinter.

Ruiz started posting the Barbie parodies to her Instagram account, @grandmagetsreal as a fun hobby with her granddaughters. Little did she know that her creations would be so much loved and appreciated by netizens. Her account is meant to show the activities Barbie might actually do in real life, like decorating her kitchen and now working from a home office. Want to Be Like A Barbie Doll? These Girls’ Desire to Be The Replica Is Expensive But Worth A Look.

Quarantine Barbie!

Hence, it made all sense for Ruiz to show how the Barbies might as bake tons of bread, binge-watch her favourite shows so much, that she might even get some dark circles around her eyes. The quarantine dolls are so relatable and loved by all.

Quarantine Barbie for Insomniac!

As her quarantine barbies went viral, she was interviewed at many online portals. The 56-year-old grandmother revealed how she grew up playing with Barbies and later realised, the warped sense of body image throughout magazines, commercials and Barbie dolls. She even travelled as a speaker on positive body image and would often use Barbie dolls as props to portray unrealistic beauty standards.

How Relatable!!!

Now, the grandmother appreciates how Barbie has evolved over the years, as she rediscovers the dolls with her grandchildren. Ruiz’s journey to find Barbie dolls that represented her family soon turned into something much bigger. Her Instagram account documents her realistic scenes and miniatures with the barbies. Ruiz’s set of dolls focuses on what life is like for many people during the pandemic.

Baking Scenes!

We Have Frontline Hero Too!

Ruiz revealed in reports that she was inspired to create quarantine inspired dolls after seeing others in the Barbie community post their own on Instagram. Amid the pandemic, the grandmother got the chance to channel her creativity and come up with the quarantine Barbie. The dolls so accurately replicate what she and her family and many of us are experiencing in the recent weeks.

