BlackLivesMatter Protest in the USA Remind Twitterati of Movies Like Joker, The Purge, The Dark Knight and V For Vendetta (View Tweets)

#BlackLivesMatter protests remind Twitterati of scenes from Joker and other movies (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The ongoing protests in the US have highlighted a dark reality. The death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody has resulted in a nationwide protest and the situation is intensifying with time. Many Hollywood celebs have voiced their concern and anger for the incident and others have actively participated as protestors on the streets. While Cole Sprouse was arrested for being a part of an ongoing protest, John Cusack was attacked with batons and pepper spray for documenting the demonstration in Chicago. In fact, certain terrifying scenes from the actual locations are reminding netizens of movies like The Purge, V For Vendetta, Joker and even Dark Knight. #BlackOutTuesday: Emilia Clarke, Chris Hemsworth and Other Celebs Share Black Background Photos in Support Of the Black Lives Matter Movement (View Pics).

From looting of shops to people masquerading as Batman, Twitterati is sharing resemblances between the real and reel life. They are convinced that certain scenes are in fact similar to the ones we'd find in movies. The feeling is no Deja vu but rather alarming. It's a scary situation and the fact that these protests have spread outside the US makes it more worrisome. Check out how netizens are finding similarities between the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests and some movie scenes. Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Michael B Jordan and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

This is No Christian Bale

Batman came through to city hall on some dark knight rises shit pic.twitter.com/zDfDVFskNT — Akinola Verissimo (@AkinolaGG) May 31, 2020

Remember Joker Climax?

"Wow the riots are just like the final scene in Joker!" pic.twitter.com/eAJtfJ4NVr — Kola (@Kola_irl) June 2, 2020

When Reel Becomes Real

US Becoming The Purge

Well, Here We Are

Remember when we joked about the purge was going to happen in real life ...well ..here we are — Nicaury (@lifewithnic21) June 2, 2020

This S**t is Scary

Someone turned V for Vendetta into real life — Nate (@nathanconner44) June 2, 2020

For the Ones Who Haven't Watched it Yet, it's Happening in Reality

If you guys haven't watched v for vendetta yet, watch it! It's scary how relevant it is in 2020 — Kyle York (@Kylexy420) June 2, 2020

The Irony 'Cos It's Happening in Real Life

I just watched the dark knight rises, how ironic. — بدر🥑 (@BaderN_AlAli) June 2, 2020

Hollywood celebs are meanwhile sharing a picture with a black background to show their solidarity and oppose the racism that's still prevalent in modern US society. The #BlackOutTuesday movement is gaining momentum on social media and its effect will be seen for days to come.