COVID-19 lockdown really saw the XXX website OnlyFans soar and HOW! While many were losing jobs with the crashing economy, Onlyfans provided independence to sex workers and erotic models. However, just recently, British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair 'cabin crew' were known to resort to selling XXX pictures to fight the cash crunch amid the pandemic. The women are said to be selling XXX pics in uniforms on OnlyFans and also used stockings on eBay. According to the SUN "the women took the saucy snaps midair, wearing their stewardess uniforms as a way of getting extra income." It is being said that they are doing so to make extra money on the side as their jobs were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It is also being reported that is not new and it has been going on for years and that there has been a spike during the pandemic. They are also said to be selling stockings, used shoes and tights on eBay for up to £180.

An Instagram account called Cabin Crew Used and other similar accounts like @cabincrewusedtightsshoes are known to be selling underwear, pictures and videos since July. It says: “I’m a cabin crew. I have used pantyhose to sell. DM for pictures and videos.” The unknown Ryanair stewardess also runs an OnlyFans page, where she charges £10 a month to subscribe. The saucy Instagram page made its first post on July 27 in the midst of the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Used tights and shoes 👠 (@cabincrewusedtightsshoes)

The fairly new XXX website, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money. Right from Renee Gracie who posts her sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans to celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna closer to fans.

OnlyFans doesn't provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money. Renee Gracie was very famous on OnlyFans and you can download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans. Her OnlyFans account features sex videos and other XXX content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).