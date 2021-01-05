You can imagine Cardi B without her loud & profanity-laden talks and tweets. She has always been one of those people who know no filter. But sometimes, too much of anything does no good. Once again the WAP singer finds herself in the soup of shadow ban from Twitter. This has happened to her in the past and once again 2021 starts for her with the same battle, However, this time Cardi B has promised not use foul language. Cardi B is very active on Twitter and Instagram. She is known for her sharp, on-point, hilarious, yet foul language laced posts. However, the micro-blogging site has shadow-banned he and Cardi B addressed the situation on Twitter to her 16 million followers. She said: "Twitter release me from twitter shadowban!!! I won’t talk about suckin and f**kin nomore. I promise that was 2020 behavior!"

This is also not the first time when the Grammy award-winning rapper was shadow-banned on Twitter, in December 2020, Cardi B had posted a tweet concerned with the same. “Why am I still shadow banned? I haven’t been talkin bout d**k like that.”

Twitter release me from twitter shadowban!!! I won’t talk about suckin and fuckin nomore .I promise that was 2020 behavior! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 4, 2021

Instagram had shadow-banned the WAP hit-maker as well. In 2019, she had tweeted, “Instagram unshadow ban me or I shall take my talents to MySpace.”

Instagram unshadow ban me or I shall take my talents to MySpace 😤 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 2, 2019

Why am I still shadow banned? I haven’t been talkin bout dick like that ? 🙄🙄 https://t.co/W0Vc8lAOOv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 2, 2020

However, fans aren't on Cardi B's side this time. "You say this now but next week when you tell us you did the splits on offset", read one tweet with a judgy GIF. "Twitter knows better they know by next week it’ll be 2020 cardi behaviour again," said another.

What is Shadow Ban?

Now that you know that Cardi B is shadowbanned. What exactly does it mean to be shadowbanned? Shadowbanning, also called stealth banning, ghost banning or comment ghosting, is the act of blocking or partially blocking a user or their content from an online community so that it will not be readily apparent to the user that they have been banned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B's number "WAP" was massively successful in 2020. No doubt that the top search remained, of course, coronavirus BUT according to the search for lyrics, the very expected WAP took the top position. The song was, to say the least, offbeat and the lyrics of the song were unheard of before, so it is quite understandable why this song made it to the top!

