The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10 board exam results today. With the announcement, comes hilarious meme fest on Twitter. It is natural for students to flood social media with funny memes and jokes, every time there is a result announcement. And the nagging relatives are always the butt of all jokes. As CBSE 10th results 2020 are declared, the students have flooded Twitter timeline with hilarious reactions. From CBSE site slowing down to nagging relatives and of course ‘Sharma Ji ka Beta,’ students are celebrating their results with memes and jokes on social, and they get full marks on it.

CBSE declared the class 10 board exam results post 12 today. As of the official updates, the overall passing percentage stood at 91.46%. More than 17 lakh students qualified for the exams this year, and the board has not declared the merit list. Trivandrum is the top region to secure the highest passing percentage of 99.28%, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru with 98.95% and 98.23%, respectively. Amid the pandemic, we must say, the students have performed really well this year, and they passed with flying colours. To celebrate their achievements, it is mandatory to look at some of the funniest memes by students as CBSE 10th result 2020 is declared.

Check Tweets:

LOL

Memers?

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 announced the results. Memers started making memes. Meanwhile Class 10th Students : pic.twitter.com/H6Hgj7TVd7 — Hardik Hasani (@HasaniHardik) July 15, 2020

Mic Drop

Relatives on phone call: Kitne narks aaye? Me:96% *Pin drop silence* Also me: #CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/9raQYK3iuk — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) July 15, 2020

Did You Score Better Than Sharma Ji ka Beta?

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 When you get more get more percentage than sharmaji ka ladka... Your parents to sharmaji : pic.twitter.com/2dLfbmVP4a — ... (@iaminimitable) July 15, 2020

How Many of You?

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 Me calling all my younger siblings, Relatives,juniors... Known... Unknown... and every damn kid of class 10th in my contact list :- pic.twitter.com/BFDPqIK74H — Mohinish vatsa (@Mohinish_vatsa) July 15, 2020

No Judgement

10th and 12th standard students asking marks to each other #CBSE10thRESULT2020 pic.twitter.com/QUnTI4BceG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 15, 2020

CBSE class 12 board exam result was also declared on July 13, and today the board announced the 10th result. Students who could not qualify the board exams shall not be disheartened as the board will give another chance for them to appear in the compartmental exams, the schedule of which is to be released soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).