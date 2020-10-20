The city of Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning after a hot week. People took to Twitter sharing pictures and videos of dark clouds over the South Indian city. Twitterati also posted photos of heavy rains that lashed the city bringing respite to the heat. People wrote that they were elated to wake up on a rainy morning. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that many places including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts will see heavy rainfall this week. Reportedly, they are pre-monsoon showers that the city witnessed. Perambur, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam also received heavy rainfall on Friday night. #ChennaiRains Trend on Twitter After the Tamil Nadu Capital City Wakes Up to Unexpected Rainfall Amid Lockdown (View Pics and Videos)

IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu from October 19 to 21. The sudden shower was due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area was formed over the East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea on October 19. Meanwhile, pictures of rain residents of Chennai are posting on social media platforms.

Morning bliss😅 Heavy rain in most parts of the Chennai🤔. Still two months to devil December🤔 Is there something in the bank for this year🙄 Kaalame bathil sollum🙏#chennairain#chennairains pic.twitter.com/p0qBelnUKW — chandrasekar (@chandra03ram) October 20, 2020

While pre-monsoon showers have brought some cheer to the city that has been reeling under the heat of the sun, there is a delay in onset of the northeast monsson. Also, as southwest monsoon is still present over the Central and Eastern region of India, the eastern regions may not see rains before October 26. According to weather reports, thunderstorms may be present until mid-next week.

