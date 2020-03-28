Cuteness Overload! Puppies Visit Georgia Aquarium During Coronavirus Lockdown And Make New Friends, Watch Adorable Videos

Puppies from Georgia animal shelter visit aquarium (Photo Credits: Georgia Aquarium Twitter)

Two little puppies from Atlanta Humane had the whole of Atlanta's Georgia Aquarium for themselves on Thursday. They ran down the aisle, watched schools of fish swim around them and made new friends. It's quite a sight to watch these little ones scurrying around cocking their heads to look at a fish. After all the running around, they appeared to have got tired and take a nap in a corner, resting head on one another. During the Coronavirus lockdown, wild animals have been spotted roaming freely on streets at multiple places across countries.

Tweeting an adorable video of the two puppies at the aquarium, Atlanta's Georgia Aquarium wrote, "No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat."

Here is The Video:

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever. They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

Atlanta Humane shared videos of the puppies with the caption, "Our puppies just had the best. day. ever. They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends!" As the videos went viral, social media commented saying that the little ones were quite cute.

Watch The Video Here:

No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat🐶🐶🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZoW9L4TKvU — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Georgia is among 15 states in the United States to have more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Earlier this month, a group of penguins had gone on a field trip in Chicago after it was closed for public due to Coronavirus outbreak. Pictures and videos of the birds at Shedd Aquarium were shared widely on social media platforms. They were seen looking at big fish quite keenly as it passed by.