EU Chief Antonio Costa confirmed on Monday, April 28, that there are "no indications of any cyberattack" following a massive blackout that affected both Spain and Portugal. Costa, who heads the European Council, stated that grid operators in both countries are actively investigating the cause of the outage and working to restore electricity. He made the comments on X after consulting with leaders in both nations. The blackout has raised concerns about the security of critical infrastructure, but initial reports do not suggest any external digital interference. Power Outage: Spain, Portugal Hit by Blackout Due to Issues With European Electric Grid, Millions Left Without Electricity.

EU Chief Antonio Costa Says ‘No Indications’ of Cyberattack

