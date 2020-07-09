#EyeTwitter is the latest trend on the microblogging site. Really? It seems like every evening; some weird hashtags are bound to go viral online. The day before yesterday, it was #SareeTwitter; yesterday, there were #JhumkaTwitter and #KurtaTwitter. And today, it is #EyeTwitter. It seems like netizens have no chill, but to trend these hashtags for no apparent reason. Talking about the latest trend, #EyeTwitter, both men and women are seen posting pictures of their perfectly clicked eyes on social media. Seeing the trend, a section of Twitterati began to react with funny memes and jokes. The reactions are hilarious AF. In this article, we bring tweets and memes of the latest #EyeTwitter trend on the microblogging site. #SareeTwitter Trends All Over Again: Women Are Sharing Their Glamourous Pics in Saree Showing Off Their Desi Looks.

It is understandable, when every day there is some trend coming up on social media. As people are significantly confined indoors because of the pandemic, it is only natural to see them engaged on social media actively, more than ever. But trends like #EyeTwitter is quite difficult to process. It is not known as to who started the trend and why, but pictures of netizens and their eyes, perfectly adorned with makeup or filter or simple as it is, have begun appearing online. Those who are struggling to figure out as to why this is even trending, began to react with memes, as they are best in making jokes. After #SareeTwitter, #JhumkaTwitter and #KurtaTwitter Trend Online: Desi Twitterati Hilariously Ask ‘Kaun Hain Ye Log?’ With Funny Memes and Jokes.

#EyeTwitter Trends Online

Pics of Eyes

It's Trending To fir lo hamne bhi kar diya#EyeTwitter pic.twitter.com/WZLoXnLNGI — 🔥💕 Ishaqzaade 💕💕💕 (@RealishakJade) July 8, 2020

Of Course!

#EyeTwitter Does these eyes qualify for eye twitter? ❤️🐱 pic.twitter.com/f53UypbxGf — Mehul Verma (@iMehulVerma) July 8, 2020

Netizens React to the Viral Trend

Inception Cast Discussing!

Woah

Hahaha

'Eye' Twitter!

Aren’t the memes hilarious? As we said, it is yet to be known as to who started the trend, but people are actively sharing pictures of their eyes on Twitter. Some adorned with nicely done makeup; others preferred to keep it, just the way it is, #EyeTwitter is running as one of the top trends. Have you participated in this trend yet?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).