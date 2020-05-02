Facebook's New 'Care' Emoji Funny Memes and Jokes Will Make You Feel Better During The Pandemic Than The Reaction Button Itself

Facebook Care reaction (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Social media is filled with Coronavirus news updates from around the world. From important news articles to funny reactions, everything related to COVID-19 is constantly trending since the last few months. Now social media giant Facebook has brought in Care emoji amongst all its other Like button reactions of love, wow, haha, sad and angry buttons. The company believes the Care emoji reaction to the Like button will help people feel better during the ongoing pandemic situation. As many people have already got it on their accounts, people are reacting with funny meme reactions and jokes. Some of them have modified it, while others have shared the button/reaction they would have liked instead.

Until now, the Facebook Like button had five reactions other than the like - emojis of heart, wow emoticon, angry emoticon, sad and haha one. The company launched one more reaction of showing care. It has a little smiley face holding a heart in its hands and giving a warm smile. It is a cute reaction and some people are loving it very much. Soon enough, people have started making funny memes and jokes on the overuse of these reactions by others. Those who still haven't got it are waiting for the update on their account. And some others have alternatives that Facebook should introduce. The funny memes and jokes on Care reaction will make you smile a little more than the emotions of this button. Work From Home Funny Memes: These Hilarious Home Office Jokes and GIFs Will Help You Forget The WFH Blues!

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Facebook's Care Reaction:

People With Care Reaction Right Now...

No one : Peopls who got CARE reaction : pic.twitter.com/x0CbT61mQx — AFSHAN 👑 (@QueenAfshan) May 1, 2020

Are You Seeing This Too?

tfw everyone got care reaction on facebook but not mine yet. pic.twitter.com/lNnOpYdh1n — ɒiᴎɒƚɒꙅ (@PrivateYayaz123) May 1, 2020

Hahaha!

After Getting Care Reaction On Facebook.... pic.twitter.com/d4p95JTT8B — Oye MG🇵🇰 (@itz_AnSaariHere) May 1, 2020

Babu Bhaiyya Likes This

What We Want Since a Long Time

No One to Care?

"Facebook just introduced a new care reaction" The moment you realize you don't have anyone to care for you pic.twitter.com/DBGjjOY6vo — Sanaullah Khan (@IaintUrBoy) May 1, 2020

Show Off Has Begun

People After getting new care reaction on FACEBOOK : pic.twitter.com/19J7HO7KzT — Wajiul Thakur (@WajiulT) April 30, 2020

Hahaha! For long, people have been wanting a dislike button on the app. The care emoji actually looks very cute when you click on it, it appears like it's giving a hug. But memes seem to be the way to react to almost everything these days, so these jokes and reactions on the Care emoji will make you feel better too.