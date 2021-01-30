200 Policemen of Delhi Police Gave Mass Resignation Amid Violence in National Capital? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Tweet

New Delhi, January 30: A viral claim is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that as many as 200 policemen of Delhi Police collectively resigned over the recent incidences of violence in the national capital. The fake news has caused panic among people. On January 26, after the violent clashes in several parts of Delhi, mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure. The Delhi Police has registered 25 cases in connection with the Republic Day violence.

The fake claim that was made by a Twitter user named Deepak Shukla stated that 200 Delhi Police personnel have collectively resigned amid the farmers' protest in the national capital. A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake and Delhi Police personnel have not resigned from any post. Lockdown To Be Re-Imposed in India Till January 31, 2021 To Curb Spread of COVID-19? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Document.

Here's the tweet:

In a bid to maintain law and order the Centre has suspended mobile internet connectivity for two days in Singhu and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) border, and Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border for two days at the request of Delhi Police, officials said on Saturday. The decision by the government comes in the backdrop of two recent incidents of violence within a week -- mayhem during the January 26 farmers' tractor rally, and the clash between protesting famers and local residents at Singhu border on Friday.

Fact check

Claim : It is being claimed on social media that 200 policemen of Delhi Police have resigned collectively amid the farmers\' protest. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that the claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

