Is August 13 a Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Closed on Wednesday for Patriots' Day in India? Know What RBI Bank Holiday List Says

Mumbai, August 12: Is August 13 a bank holiday? Are banks closed on Wednesday across the country? People are looking online for answers to these questions as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared a bank holiday for Wednesday, August 13. According to the RBI's holiday calendar for August 2025, August 13 is a bank holiday on account of Patriots' Day, which will be celebrated in Manipur. Although August 13 is a designated bank holiday, it is unclear whether the Patriots’ Day holiday applies nationwide or only to a particular state.

In addition to the Patriots' Day holiday, banks will remain closed for three more days this week. Wonder why? Well, banks will stay shut for business on Friday, August 15, for Independence Day, Saturday, August 16, for Janmashtami, and Sunday, August 17, on account of the weekend holiday. It must be noted that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Scroll below to know whether banks are open or closed nationwide on August 13 (Wednesday). Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Is It a Bank Holiday on August 13? Are Banks Open or Closed Nationwide?

As mentioned above, Wednesday, August 13, is a designated bank holiday because it is Patriots' Day. However, per the RBI's holiday list, the Patriots' Day bank holiday applies only to Manipur. This means all public and private banks for banking services will remain closed in Manipur and its capital, Imphal. That said, physical banking will continue functioning normally in other parts of the country.

Although August 13 is a bank holiday in Manipur for Patriots' Day, residents can use digital services, including internet banking, ATMs, money transfer, and NEFTs, which remain operational 24/7. So the answer to the question, "Is August 13 a bank holiday?" is yes, it is a bank holiday. However, the answer to the question "Are banks closed on Wednesday across the country?" is no, as banks will only remain shut in Manipur in view of Patriots' Day. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Banking services will remain open nationwide on Wednesday, August 13. It is worth noting that there are nine designated bank holidays in August, including Patriots' Day, Independence Day, and Krishna Jayanthi and Ganesh Chaturthi.

