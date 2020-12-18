Ration Cards in India Will Be Cancelled If Not Used for Three Months? PIB Fact Check Terms These Reports as 'Fake'

New Delhi, December 18: Recently, reports surfaced that ration cards will get cancelled in three months if they are not used to collect food grains and other food items for three months. According to reports, a person who has a ration card needs to use it within the span of every three months or their ration card will get expired. However, the government has termed these reports as "fake news". Intelligence Bureau Invited Job Applications Via Recruitment Ad? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake News.

The fact check team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a tweet said, "Certain media organisations are claiming that Centre has given direction to the state governments that if a ration card is not used for three months, then it should be cancelled. The claim is fake. The Central government has not issued any such direction." Ration Card May Get Cancelled in 3 Months If You Fail to Use It to Collect Food Grains & Other Items: Reports.

Earlier this year, the Centre had announced a "One Nation One Ration Card" scheme for the economically weaker section to ensure that no one starves amid the coronavirus pandemic. The scheme will aim at ensuring the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act irrespective of an individual's physical location.

