Video of Pakistani Man Who Recovered From COVID-19 Dying From Bullet During Celebratory Shots as He Returns Home is Fake; Here is The Truth Behind The Viral Clip

As the world is battling a crisis together with officials and citizens trying to bring the situation under control, on the other end, fake news and rumours are trying to worsen the scenario. The latest one which is being shared widely on social media is that of a patient who recovered from coronavirus only be killed by celebratory gunfire at his home. The viral message claims that the incident happened in Pakistan and that he was a 'Muslim leader'. However, the reality is quite different from the fake viral message that is being widely shared on social media platforms. Can High Temperatures Prevent Coronavirus Infection? PIB Debunks Fake News About COVID-19.

The viral message which is being forwarded on WhatsApp reads, "A man recovered from COVID 19 returned to his home in Pakistan, the cries of joy rose, weapons were fired, the patient died with an accidental bullet." In reality, a man who returned home after being released from prison was shot dead by his cousin in Jordan. The YouTube of the apparent incident is titled 'Muslim Leader Recovered From COVID 19 Returned Home in Pakistan'. The video which is being circulated on social media shows 46-year-old Sari Salme Wardat being shot in the head as his family members and neighbours had gathered to welcome him back. Aarogya Setu Wristbands to Track Coronavirus Patients? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, Sari Salem was shot by his distant cousin Ahmad Salamah Wardat who was firing celebratory gunshots in the air. In the video, Sari arrives in a blue car while Ahmad fires the gun in the air. He then approaches the victim and fires him in the head. The incident took place in the town of Amrawah, about 100 kilometres north of the capital, Amman, quite close to the country's border with Syria. According to the report, Sari had been serving an eight-month prison sentence for carrying an unlicensed weapon and resisting arrest. The incident happened when he was released two weeks early by the special to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Jordan. Fact Check: Is Coronavirus Airborne? WHO Dismisses Fake News That COVID-19 Can Transmit Through Air.

Jordan ordered the early release of some prisoners to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Sari was a drug dealer and smuggler while Ahmad Wardat is a member of Jordanian Armed Forces. His relatives said that Ahmad "was not very bright" and has fired gunshots during a wedding injuring six people. Meanwhile, relatives said that Ahmad shot the gun thinking he had already fired all the bullets. The police said that the shooter has been detained and will soon face a murder charge.

