Father's Day 2020: From Protecting You to Keeping All Your Secrets, These Endearing Gestures Make Dads the Most Awesome Human Beings on the Planet!

Let's take a moment to appreciate and give a standing ovation to all the dad this Father's Day. Our dads may be less-than tech-savvy, and a little clueless about what we think is cool these days, but that's kind of what makes them so endearing. Isn't it? If dads are overprotective, it is because they do not want us to get heartbroken. Fathers have always been there for us, so let's return the love they deserve. Here are all the things that make them oh-so-awesome!

He Has Been Scaring Away The Boys Since You Were in Diapers

Dads are protective, but they have been saving you from many heartbreaks that you may have signed yourself up for. Even if you do not have the skill to read a guy's mind, your dad has. He will give you the best dating advice. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.

He Always Makes Sure You Are Safe

'Drive carefully'! 'Do not forget to keep pepper spray.' From dropping you to school to checking in with your hostel warden time and again, your dad has always ensured that you are in the safest environment possible. It can be safe to tell that no one else can provide you with that safe haven.

He is Cooler Than You Thought

Well, your old man is just a little bit cooler than you thought he was. He would be partying with your friends and advice you to try a live-in relationship before you decide to walk down the aisle. Father's Day Gift Ideas: Cool, Personalised and Absolutely The Best Gifts That Will Make Your Dad Feel Special and Loved!

He Does Not Make Fun of Your Hobbies

Love Taekwondo or Bollywood dancing? Your peers could be sarcastic about your hobbies every once in a while, but your dad will always have your back. He will never utter anything that is a pun intended!

He Will Keep All Your Secrets

Whether you have bunked your class or had a night out, he will keep all your secrets from your mom. You can trust him to save you from your mother when you have not done what you were expected to do. Father's Day 2020 Gift Ideas For All Budgets: From Bike to Cufflinks to Greeting Cards, Here's a List of Gifts You Can Surprise Your Dad With!

He Will Always Make Sure Vacations are Fun

Dads are the best travel companions. He will tell you 'We are all going to have so much fun we will need plastic surgery to remove our smiles. We will be singing happy songs throughout the year.'

Your dad is always there for you after a breakup. He dishes advice whether you want it or not and he never imposes anything on you. He has great ideas, and he poses for selfies with you. Dads are the best!