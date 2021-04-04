In an extreme case of jealousy, a girlfriend cut off her lover's penis because she thought he was cheating on her. She hacked off his genitals while he was sleeping, leaving him "bleeding extensively". Although, she went ahead to confess her crime by he had lost quite a lot of blood by then. The victim, identified as Huang, is now out of danger but he did wake up to find his penis cut off. His girlfriend, Phung, allegedly cut his penis off with a pair of kitchen scissors after accusing her boyfriend of cheating on her. The man is 52-year-old & a father-of-three and had slept off after eating a bowl of chicken noodles soaked in wine at his home in Changhua County's Xihu Township in Taiwan. This caused him to slip into deep sleep making of unaware of what was happening to his penis. Man's Severed Penis Reattached by UK Surgeons Making Him Able to Achieve a Full Erection! Know More About Penile Reattachment or Replantation.

Reports have it that she flushed the penis down the toilet so that it couldn't be reattached and went on to surrender herself. Huang was rushed to nearby Changhua Christian Hospital. The medics there had to operate in order to stop the bleeding and they confirmed that 1.5 centimetres (0.59 inches) had been chopped off from the end of his penis. They also confirmed that his scrotum and testicles were still intact.

Hospital deputy director Chou Chih-Chung said to Daily Mail: "Examination showed Huang's 'manhood' was sliced off and still bleeding, so doctors had to perform emergency surgery to stop the bleeding, and repair the urethra for urine release. His scrotum and testicles are still intact. Huang is not in any deadly danger. He was still in pain after recovering from anesthetics, but can drink water and eat normally"

This is not the first case of jealously leading to such extreme behaviour. In a weird case of violent assault, recently, a 49-year-old man, Alex Bonilla from Florida attacked his wife's lover and chopped his penis off. The man broke into the house of the man and tied the man up at gunpoint. He then cut off his penis with a pair of scissors and tried to run away with it. Recently, a 16-year-old boy sat on the floor of his home in rural eastern China and tried to hack off his genitals with a scalpel, an act of desperation against a body he did not want. Too scared to talk to family in a society that still classifies transgender people as having a "mental illness", instead he attempted surgery on himself after watching online tutorials of the procedure. In yet another incident, a man cut his own penis while watching porn. The 30-year-old was in his apartment in Bangkok, Thailand watching adult content when he hacked his penis making it bleed. The man said the porn footage "sent him into a frenzy" after which he used a knife to peel the skin from his penis.

