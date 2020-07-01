We commonly know of social media apps facing an outage due to some technical glitches. But it is rare to see mail services going down. Gmail is one of the most widely used apps for work in almost every office these days. And this evening, some users are facing an issue to operate the service. The result, its chaotic for those in the corporate world, for others it is just another target to make funny memes and jokes. #Gmail is among the top trends on Twitter in India and people are making funny jokes about the app going down. Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!

It is not exactly clear what is the issue as there has been no update from the company yet. But many people seem to be experiencing a problem opening Gmail right now. As concerned people took to Twitter, others just sought it an opportunity to make memes and jokes. We have seen similar reactions when other apps too stop functioning. People take to the micro-blogging site to confirm if they are not the only ones facing the issue.

Check Funny Memes on Gmail:

*Refreshes Again*

Rare Time for Corporate Workers

Thanks! its a day off for some of the corporate workers 😷😷😂😂🤣🤣#Gmail — Aditya 😎 (@MeAditya7) July 1, 2020

Nahi Chalega

People RN

Those Who Haven't Opened Their Mails

#Gmail Seeing this trend when you open Gmail after long time.... pic.twitter.com/lonC5331g0 — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) July 1, 2020

How Many of You?

Me who nothing to do with Google gmail, trying to be smart on it's down.#Gmail pic.twitter.com/6OTSnsp8iA — Uddeshya Kumar (@ud998) July 1, 2020

All Employees to Google

Gmail is facing issues Meanwhile all the employees to Google#Gmail pic.twitter.com/sMSLwCW6aZ — Balveer Meena (@imbmeena) July 1, 2020

If you too are facing a problem using or accessing your mails, then we hope these jokes cheer you up. You should probably use a little break too. Let us hope the services are resumed in a while.

