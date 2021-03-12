These are dangerous times, but Kong bows to no one! The ultimate Alpha Titans battle is rescheduled to hit the big screens on March 24, 2021, in India. Can you keep calm? We bet, no one can at this moment. Ever since the Godzilla vs Kong trailer was released in January, the anticipations are held high! Warner Bros have thankfully preponed the release date, and now the gigantic movie would be out two days earlier than its original schedule. Are you ready to watch the ultimate battle? Well, here we bring you some Godzilla vs Kong funny meme templates for free download online to prep you up for the movie. These jokes hilariously capture the many humour quotients of netizens and how desperately they wait for the film to release.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the mythical adversaries Gozilla and King Kong will fight it out in a spectacular battle. Especially for the fans of this franchise, two trailers were released. The first one had shown both the monsters caught in an epic battle, and the second portrayed Kong as the underdog, brought to his heels several times. The trailers have triggered a plethora of reactions online, with many taking sides and coming up with their own conclusion of the fight. As there are a few days left for the movie to hit the big screen, we thought it’s a perfect time to share some Godzilla vs Kong funny memes and jokes to sum it up all. Even the US Senator Bernie Sanders seems to be eagerly waiting for the film, in his own style!

#GodzillaVsKong NOT ALL FRIENDSHIPS ARE FOREVER THEN NOW pic.twitter.com/rLadYwcEeD — MEMERRR8 (@memerrr8) March 12, 2021

The legendary clash between these icons has sparked a lot of anticipations. Both have their own supporters and special powers, and weaknesses. The filmmakers have guaranteed to provide the most satisfying version of these two monsters coming together. The trailers already seemed promising, and all fans eagerly wait is to finally watch the most epic battle of all time. The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across cinemas in India.

