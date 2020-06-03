Happy Birthday Anderson Cooper: 11 Quotes on Love, Passion and Hope by The Popular News Anchor That Will Inspire the Journalist in You!

Quotes by Anderson Cooper (Photo Credits: File Image)

The renowned journalist and CNN news anchor, Anderson Cooper, is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, June 3, 2020. His masterful performance on the TV news has proved again and again that he is one of the best interviewers in recent times. He listens to his subjects and shows it by asking relevant follow-up questions. While Cooper is best known for his on-air coverage of latest events, there is a lot more to him that happens behind the scenes. To mark his birthday, here we bring you the best quotes by Cooper to inspire the journalist in you. These 11 quotes and images by Cooper speaks about love, passion, power and hope, explaining why he is so best in his career. Chris Cuomo, CNN News Anchor, Reveals Details of His COVID-19 Symptoms As He Continues His Fight Against the Deadly Virus.

Cooper belongs from a family which had made a name for themselves. Born in Manhattan, New York City, he is the younger son of the writer Wyatt Emory Cooper and the artist, fashion designer, writer and heiress Gloria Vanderbilt. He worked as a reporter for Channel One and ABC, before moving to CNN, where he is the primary anchor of the show, Anderson Cooper 360°. He recently became a father to a baby boy, who is named Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogacy. His ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani will reportedly co-parent the baby. There is so much to learn from the news anchor. The famous quotes by Cooper cover his journey throughout, as he stood to become a global icon in the field of journalism.

“The Mark of a Good Book Is It Changes Every Time You Read It.” Anderson Cooper

“In My Opinion, the Ability to Love Another Person Is One of God’s Greatest Gifts, and I Thank God Every Day for Enabling Me to Give and Share Love With the People in My Life.” Anderson Cooper

“Be Honest About What You See, Get Out of the Way and Let the Story Reveal Itself.” Anderson Cooper

“You Can’t Stop Suffering, You Can’t Stop Terrible Things From Happening, but You Can Bear Witness… the Least Us Reporters Can Do Is Go There and Tell Their Stories.” Anderson Cooper

“Anytime You Stop and Talk to Somebody and You Learn About Them, You Start to Walk in Their Shoes a Little Bit and You See Things Through a Different Lens.” Anderson Cooper

“I’m Gay, Always Have Been, Always Will Be, and I Couldn’t Be More Happy, Comfortable With Myself, and Proud.” Anderson Cooper

“As Long as a Journalist Shows Fairness and Honesty in His or Her Work, Their

Private Life Shouldn’t Matter.” Anderson Cooper

“I Think You Have to Be Yourself, and You Have to Be Real and You Have to Admit What You Don’t Know, and Talk About What You Do Know, and Talk About What You Don’t Know As Long as You Say You Don’t Know It.” Anderson Cooper

“Hope Is Not a Plan.” Anderson Cooper

“The Rainbow Comes and Goes. Enjoy It While It Lasts. Don’t Be Surprised by Its Departure, and Rejoice When It Returns.” Anderson Cooper

“Money Gives You Independence; but When You Start Chasing It, It Is Never Enough.” Anderson Cooper

We hope that the above quotes by Anderson Cooper will motivate you to become a journalist, with honesty and dignity. Cooper was recently lauded for calling out US President Donald Trump in the wake of the ongoing protests for the death of African-American George Floyd. We wish the journalist, a very happy birthday and hope he enjoys the special day with his family, friends and the new baby member, Wyatt.