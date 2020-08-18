Happy Birthday, Daler Mehndi! The pop star born on August 18, 1967, turns 53 today. Daler Mehndi, the name itself is enough to energise us. The man did make our childhood 10 times more fun and groovy. Honestly, if you didn't grow up listening to "Tunak Tunak Tun" or "Bolo Ta Ra Ra", what did you even do? If you are Gen Z reading this and have no idea what we are talking about, we're sorry you had to miss out so much BUT fret not, we are here to fill you in with exactly the kind of madness you were deprived of- THE WORLD OF DALER MEHNDI SONGS. Fair warning though, once you indulge, there is no going back!

Playing Daler Mehndi songs means breathing in life to any event, and we aren't even exaggerating here. Also, you don't even need to understand the lyrics, the beats will make you dance like there is no tomorrow. Some of his songs are even famous internationally. For starters, let's introduce you to not more but 5 groovy Daler Mehndi numbers that will have you hooked. And for the majority who are Daler Mehndi fans, let's take a trip back to memory lane:

Tunak Tunak Tun...

No party ends without this song. The hearts of 90s kids don't make the 'lub dub' sound, it says Tunak Tunak Tun if you listen carefully. We aren't lying. Watch video:

Bolo Ta Ra Ra

A person in a coma will start dancing to this song. Ok, that may be a teensy bit exaggeration but would you blame us? Bolo Ta Ra Ra was his first hit and the energy this song releases is relentless. Watch video:

Ho Jayegi Balle Balle

"Rhanja miya chhaddo yaari, Changi nahiho ishk bimari, Ishkna chhadde kuch bhi palle..." Isn't your heart craving to complete this song? Well, if you haven't heard it yet (aka you're a Martian or something), here it is:

Na Na Na Re

This song busted charts in ways you can't imagine! Every 90s child has danced to this number that can give Redbull, a run for its money. Watch video:

Saade Dil Te Chhuriyan Chaliyan

So much nostalgia!!! This Daler Mehndi number has a romantic tinge to it and that makes it all the more special. Watch video:

Once again, we wish a very happy birthday to the pop king of the 90s, Daler Mehndi. But do be honest, the singer's charm never went dim. While we may have talked about the 90s songs here, even in the 2000s, Mehndi won hearts with songs like, Rang De Basanti, Jiyo Re Bahubali, Zor Ka Jhatka etc.

