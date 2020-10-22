Happy Pujo, everyone! The festival has finally arrived with Maha Sasthi being the first day of Durgaotsav. Even though the sound of dhak is quite minimal this year, shiuli and kaash flowers have blown brightly, filling the air with its fragrance, making us prepared for the festival. Durga Puja 2020 celebration will be low-key because of the pandemic, but it surely cannot dampen the spirit. Devotees have flocked to the pandals, while following strict social distancing norms and wearing masks. Others are sharing pictures of Pujo pandals for those who are unable to celebrate because of the given situation. This is why Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes, HD images and messages are trending on Twitter. Netizens begin the celebration of Durgotsav by sharing heartfelt greetings on social media.

Durga Puja 2020 celebration has gone virtual this year. Famous pandal associations have arranged for online mukh darshan and live videos online for devotees to enjoy the festival from their home. The virtual celebration cannot be completed without devotees sharing Pujo greetings, especially to those who could not make it to the festival or are staying away from their hometown. Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes and messages can work wonder during this time as we celebrate pujo, a bit differently this year. In this article, we bring you how netizens have marked the beginning of festival with Subho Sasthi 2020 messages, wishes and Happy Durga Puja wishes.

Check Tweets:

Celebration of Durga Puja Begins!

Popular Pujo Pandals of Kolkata

Subho Sasthi!

More Pictures of Durga Puja Pandals

Happy Durga Puja

Wishes & Greetings Pour in Online

Pujo Vibes!

Safe Pujo!

Maa Durga Image

After Maha Sasthi, the next day of Pujo is Saptami. Durga Puja 2020 celebration will end with Bijoya Dashami on October 26, with devotees bidding farewell to Maa Durga. We wish you and your family a very Happy Durga Puja, stay safe and celebrate the occasion following the necessary protocols.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).