Happy Pujo, everyone! The festival has finally arrived with Maha Sasthi being the first day of Durgaotsav. Even though the sound of dhak is quite minimal this year, shiuli and kaash flowers have blown brightly, filling the air with its fragrance, making us prepared for the festival. Durga Puja 2020 celebration will be low-key because of the pandemic, but it surely cannot dampen the spirit. Devotees have flocked to the pandals, while following strict social distancing norms and wearing masks. Others are sharing pictures of Pujo pandals for those who are unable to celebrate because of the given situation. This is why Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes, HD images and messages are trending on Twitter. Netizens begin the celebration of Durgotsav by sharing heartfelt greetings on social media.

Durga Puja 2020 celebration has gone virtual this year. Famous pandal associations have arranged for online mukh darshan and live videos online for devotees to enjoy the festival from their home. The virtual celebration cannot be completed without devotees sharing Pujo greetings, especially to those who could not make it to the festival or are staying away from their hometown. Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes and messages can work wonder during this time as we celebrate pujo, a bit differently this year. In this article, we bring you how netizens have marked the beginning of festival with Subho Sasthi 2020 messages, wishes and Happy Durga Puja wishes.

Check Tweets:

To all the Ahgases & @GOT7official HAPPY DURGA PUJA 💚💚💚 Today is Shasthi of our 5 day festival & workship of Goddess Durga to bless us as we pray 🙏💚 May she grant all your wishes. And to all my Bengali Ahgases be safe this Puja. Let's have a good time while being safe 💚😊 pic.twitter.com/R1bYxroEkx — GOT7☪️FLAGSHIP BG || MEWGULF🌻🌞FLAGSHIP CP (@PHOENIXOFGOT7) October 22, 2020

Celebration of Durga Puja Begins!

Today From the Sixth Day of Navratri , #DurgaPuja begins . Wishing Everyone A Very Happy Durga Puja 🤗 Shubho Sharadiya 🙏 শুভ শরদিয়া May Maa Durga cure all miseries of this fateful year and gives peace to all! रूपं देहि जयं देहि यशो देहि द्विषो जहि।। 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hky4bUvjdp — Go Corona Go (@GoCoronaGo14) October 22, 2020

Popular Pujo Pandals of Kolkata

Celebrating Durga Puja at Kolkata ,Wish you all a very happy Sarodutsab. pic.twitter.com/V0pKOQDA4v — Debdeep Bose (@DebdeepBose5) October 22, 2020

Subho Sasthi!

Shubho Maha Sasthi🌼Happy Durga puja everyone!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DmfznhRTw8 — Akshay Dhanoki (@AkshayDhanoki) October 22, 2020

More Pictures of Durga Puja Pandals

#goodmorning my dearest friends!!!! "From shasthi to dashami, its time to enjoy may maa Durga bless you with happiness and joy. Happy Durga puja."#DurgaPuja2020 📷 Ma Durga at Ahiritola Yubak Brinda pic.twitter.com/BM7mys3m5s — Guerrière (@Reineguerrieree) October 22, 2020

Happy Durga Puja

Happy Durga Puja sir. On this auspicious occassion I wished Maa Durga bestow you with lots of blessings,prosperity and wealth.@SyyedSuhail pic.twitter.com/wFzixWiuGr — Kajol (@KajolBi29748250) October 22, 2020

Wishes & Greetings Pour in Online

I hope by the grace of Durga Maa from the next year we shall be able to celebrate these occasions in a normal way. May the goddess give the strength to fight against the evil. Wish all of you a happy and safe Durga Puja.@actorvijay @AnirbanSpeaketh 👍 🙂 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k0UdWUWVOJ — 🎼Deepanjali🕊️ (@bhairavchitra) October 21, 2020

Pujo Vibes!

Happy Durga Puja. Even tho we can't go out like last year this durga puja, still the lights are giving total pujo vibes. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/TlQjy5EfqN — LAAAAVISSSHHAAAAAAAA (@notsoshyweeb) October 21, 2020

Safe Pujo!

Wishing you all A very Happy & Safe Durga Puja 🙏..... This time "Onno rokom Durga Pujo" 😷 pic.twitter.com/I7iUJU0KbH — Sudip Guru (@sudip_guru) October 22, 2020

Maa Durga Image

Happy Durga Puja To All pic.twitter.com/lBsSpr77Yq — Rinku Banerjee (@Rinku_Banerjee_) October 21, 2020

After Maha Sasthi, the next day of Pujo is Saptami. Durga Puja 2020 celebration will end with Bijoya Dashami on October 26, with devotees bidding farewell to Maa Durga. We wish you and your family a very Happy Durga Puja, stay safe and celebrate the occasion following the necessary protocols.

