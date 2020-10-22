Durga Puja is a ten-day festival with the first day of celebration beginning on Maha Mahalaya. However, the actual Pujo celebrations begin on Shubho Shashti, also called Maha Sasthi and spelt as Subho Sasthi. This year, Subho Maha Sasthi 2020 falls on October 2020 marking the beginning of Durga Puja 2020, which also goes by the names of Pujo or Durgotsav. Bengalis across the country prepare with great pomp and grandeur for this auspicious day. From dressing up for the Pujo rituals to feasting on the delicious delicacies, the celebrations of Pujo are truly incredible. Wishing family and friends on Subho Sasthi with lovely greetings, HD images, quotes, Durga Maa photos, Subho Sasthi greetings written in Bengali, pictures, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook status and cover photos.

Pujo celebrations this year are sure to be a little different than usual. While various pandals have been set up in different parts of the country, it is our responsibility to maintain all safety precautions and celebrate this festive occasion in a unique and secure way. Pujo celebration is said to celebrate the end of evil and Goddess Durga is believed to bless us with goodness, and we hope Pujo 2020 brings us just that. Happy Subho Sashti 2020! Here's wishing everyone a Shubho Shashti, may this Pujo fill your life with love and happiness!

Subho Sasthi Messages Written in English

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Colour, Bliss and Beauty to You This Durga Puja. Happy Maha Sasthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Protect Our Family From the Evil and Empower Us With the Light of Knowledge and Truth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Great Success, Health and Happiness on This Durga Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Dear Ones on This Special Occasion. Subho Maha Sasthi 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Goddess Durga That This Festival Bring Into Your Life Countless Moments of Joy and Ecstasy. Subho Sasthi to You and Your Family.

Subho Sasthi Messages Written in Bengali

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nil Akasher Megher Vela, Paddo Fuler Papri Mela, Dhaker Taale Kasher Khela, Anonde Katuk Sharod-Bela. Subho Maha Sasthi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vela- “Kash” Phule Te, Laglo Dola- “Dhaker”, Upor Poruk Kathi- “Pujo” Katuk Fatafati.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli Phuler Gondho, Tulor Moto Megher Kaasher Bon, Dhaker Bajna Janiye Diche Mayer Agomon. Subho Maha Sasthi.

How to Download Subho Maha Sasthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Aren’t these Durga Puja Subho Sasthi wishes and greetings amazing? And if you need help with getting your hands on more gorgeous options to send festive greetings, you can simply download WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the link to download Subho Maha Sasthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish all readers and their loved ones a very Happy Maha Sasthi and Durga Puja. May Maa Durga bless you with utmost peace and prosperity.

