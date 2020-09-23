These days wearing a mask is of utmost importance. With fears of the coronavirus still looming over the world, wearing a mask every time you step out is a must. And we have seen so many trendy facemasks being launched in the last few months. But a woman's friends in Singapore went a little overboard when they got her a horse mask. The woman had dropped her mask and she asked her friends to get her a new one on the way. Her friends brought her a horse mask and funnily she took it in sport and went about roaming with her mask on. She shared videos of her doing fun stuff like shopping in a supermarket to playing on a slide in park wearing the weird mask. The result is hilarious and the videos are going viral online. Hissssssterical! Man Spotted Wearing Snake Instead of Facemask on Bus in Salford, Video of Python Around Man’s Neck Goes Viral.

Twitter user with a handle @mia_mfa shared a series of videos in which she is horsing around very literally. She posted a video of her friends bringing her new mask which is the face of horse. Unable to control her laughter she put it on and decided to have some fun with it. In the next videos, she was seen enacting chomping some carrots in a supermarket, shopping, trying to gallop on the escalator to playing on a slide, all while her mask on. The videos are too funny and going viral on social media. Swan Makes Woman Wear Her Mask The Tough Way, Viral Video is Both Funny And Worrying.

Check The Tweets Here:

Getting the Horse Mask

I dropped my mask & asked my friends to help me get a new one. Im defs protected now. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mkeZFsmuZS — unknown (@mia_mfa) September 20, 2020

Natural Habitat

In case yous were wondering, i decided to adopt my new mask & have a lil bit of fun pic.twitter.com/mPfOGTksvM — unknown (@mia_mfa) September 21, 2020

Playing Hide and Seek

What Should a Horse Buy?

Gallop Gallop

Playing on a Slide

Have you ever seen a horse going down a slide? Now you have pic.twitter.com/mLAJNU408I — unknown (@mia_mfa) September 21, 2020

Done For The Day!

Okay that’s all folks. Thanks for tuning in 😂 pic.twitter.com/tAa6cQTfXq — unknown (@mia_mfa) September 21, 2020

She clearly had a lot of fun and surely entertained her group of friends. Not only her friends, people on the internet are also loving her spirits and enjoyed her journey as a horse for a day. People thanked her for making their day. She is indeed funny with all her little antics.

