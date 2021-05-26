The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced CA Exam dates for the May session. The CA Final, Intermediate and PQC exams for old and new courses will commence on July 5, 2021, onwards. The ICAI is yet to announce the detailed schedule. ICAI CA May Session Exam 2021 Dates Announced: Intermediate, Final Exams and PQC Examination To Start on July 5.

“Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) of May 2021 Examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July, 2021 across the globe. The detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Examinations will be announced shortly,” an official statement added.

Soon after the announcement, students were quick to share memes and jokes around the exams. The hilarious posts will make you ROFL (Rolling on the floor laughing) as students use meme templates from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and Hera Pheri, amongst others to LOL at the recent announcement.

After Seeing Exam Notification

Tu Future CA Hai

Meanwhile, CA Students

#icaiexams Exam to be held frm july5 CA students:- pic.twitter.com/IzE3EOHpMz — Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) May 26, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Style

CA Students wasting time on Twitter spaces instead of studying for exams. #caexams #icaiexams #ICAI after releasing announcement on Exams pic.twitter.com/rxZkRJp1s5 — Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) May 26, 2021

Books to Me

After ICAI date announcement My books and important notes to me #icaiexams #ICAI pic.twitter.com/nxSGnHJMm2 — Suresh (@skotipalli) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the detailed schedule for the CA May Exams 2021 will be announced shortly. You can keep a tab on the official site of ICAI on icai.org for new updates.

