Innovative Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremony Held for 2020 Batch Students from Canadian International School in Bangalore; Here's Are More Incidents That Paint a Picture of Post-COVID-19 Era

Canadian International School in Bangalore hosts a drive-thru graduation ceremony (Photo Credits: Twitter)

COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire way humanity functioned until now. The contagious disease requires people to stay away from each other maintaining social distancing which means no social gatherings! Many people had important ceremonies planned for this year and none of it may be happening due to coronavirus infection. But people have found ways to not let this come in the way of their happiness. A Canadian International School in Bangalore hosted an innovative drive-thru graduation ceremony for their 2020 batch of students! To maintain social distancing, the came up with distributing their graduation certificates in a drive-thru system where the students come along with their parents in a car, maintaining all protective measures while the authority honours them with their certificated with gloves-clad hands.

Such innovative steps make us wonder if this is what the post-COVID-19 era will look like? Everything virtual with minimum human contact. Recently, Thousands of Indian students, along with their friends and family across the US and India attended a one-of-its-kind virtual graduation ceremony. Well, looks like the year of 2020 will go down in history as the year of virtual graduation ceremonies! "These unprecedented times are also times of unprecedented opportunities. Innovation is a part of the journey ahead and you will be the pioneers who shape the world," India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said in his address to the students. Makes so much sense given the current situation, doesn't it?

Japan had recently come up with an innovative zoom-enabled way where instead of students having to be physically present for the ceremony, makeshift robots had taken their place. The viral video of robots accepting their diplomas quite reminds us of that episode from Big Bang Theory where Sheldon Cooper, a big germophobe who used a robot to go out with his friends! The idea was executed by Business Breakthrough (BBT) University in Tokyo, Japan because of the coronavirus lockdown.

It makes us feel that maybe bots will be the next big thing, at least to do minor jobs that will minimise human contact! Robots have been coming in handy in the medical field recently. Tweeple were amazed as hospitals in China were using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the novel coronavirus.