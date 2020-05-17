Car Decoration Ideas for Graduation Parades: Here's How You Can Easily Decorate Your Vehicle at Home For the Class of 2020 Ceremony (Watch Videos)

Graduation car decoration (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus lockdown has shut down schools and colleges for months now. As the lockdown continues, a lot of colleges have ended with their semesters and it is time for the graduation ceremonies. The class of 2020 students in different universities are thus celebrating the graduation ceremony with drive-thru parades. The idea is to arrive in cars drive through the campus and just wave around to teachers and friends or look at virtual videos and prerecorded speeches. Everything takes place keeping social distancing protocols in mind. Some people can even decorate their cars before they go to the ceremony. Keywords like "car decoration ideas," "decorate car for graduation parade" are being searched online. You have come to the right place as we give you ideas of how you can decorate your car at home using minimal stuff. How to Host Virtual Celebrations? From Baby Shower to Anniversary to Birthday Party, Here Are Unique Ways to Make Your Special Day Memorable Amid Lockdown!

Because of the mandate of social distancing to avoid the spread of the deadly disease, it is impossible to gather even a small number of student to give their degrees. So students of the class of 2020 have had to let go of the traditional graduation ceremonies. In Calgary, parents arranged a drive-thru for their children. In Ohio's Dohn Community High School, the director and staff are giving home delivery of diplomas to their students. Dallas Baptist University held drive-thru parade recently. Some other schools have done it virtually. But for those looking forward to a drive-thru, we give you some ideas to decorate your car before you head out. Birthday During Quarantine? From Toilet Paper Cakes to Drive-by Parties, Here's How People Are Celebrating Birthdays While Social Distancing (Watch Viral Videos and Pics).

Use Ribbons and Lace

Get out your craft box and see if you have tucked away from any ribbons or laces. Or if you have access to a stationery shop nearby, get some ribbons. Make small flowers with ribbons and stick them on the dashboard.

How to Make Flowers With Ribbons:

Use Balloons

If you have some party balloons which were meant for some other occasion, make the most of them now. Since clearly there won't be any parties so soon. They could be in the shape of stars, hearts or just flashy ones. Tie the balloons at the rear end wiper. Do not stick the balloons, as they may get loose and fly away creating a nuisance for others. So tie them instead.

Watch Video of Making Balloon Bouquet:

Paint on The Rear Mirror

You could utilise some of your free time by painting on the back mirror of your car. Do not cover the entire mirror, of course, leave the part where it doesn't become a disturbance for the one driving. You can paint lightly with the colours of your university logo or just write in big letters Congratulations! We would not advise you to use hard or spray paints as you are going to do this for one occasion.

Check Pics Here:

Sooo I did my tia’s car for my cousins drive thru graduation pic.twitter.com/JbLmjHeqLj — Bri (@latinvxbri) April 29, 2020

Stick Colourful Placards

The best way to decorate your car is to stick crafts on it. Make placards that read, "Congratulations," "Class of 2020!" with smiley faces along. You could make multiple placards or just a long one that fits across the side of your car. You can refer to Pinterest for ideas. You can also make pom poms and attach them on the windows where you would be sitting, so that its highlighted.

Watch Video of Car Decoration Ideas For Graduation:

You can also watch some videos of how people are decorating cars for their birthday drive-thru parties and seek inspiration. Since graduation is still a formal event, don't go too flashy with your decoration just to stand out. Discuss ideas with your friends and we are sure you'll come up with something.