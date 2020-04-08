Zoom-Enabled Virtual Graduation Ceremony Organised by Business Breakthrough University in Japan! Students Use Avatar Robots to Receive Their Diplomas

Students Use Avatar Robots to Receive Their Diplomas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has halted a lot of things and graduation ceremonies around the world add to the list. Years of hard work and at the time of receiving the due respect, students are not able to make it to their graduation ceremony to receive their certificates. However, Japan has come up with an innovative way to deal with the situation. Instead of students having to be physically present for the ceremony, now makeshift robots have taken their place. A video that quite reminds us of that episode from Big Bang Theory where Sheldon Cooper, a big germophobe uses a robot to go out with his friends. Robot Attends US Student’s Graduation Ceremony As She Was Hospitalised.

The idea was executed by Business Breakthrough (BBT) University in Tokyo, Japan. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, a traditional graduation ceremony wasn't allowed. The students used Newme telepresence robots, also known as avatar robots to stand instead of them to receive their diplomas. Digital tablets were attached to the heads of the robots that showed the faces of the students using the Zoom conference call to attend the graduation ceremony.

The virtual graduation ceremony was conducted using Zoom conference calls. This extremely creative way of holding a ceremony without compromising the health of people involved amid pandemic is truly innovative. In the video, the students-operated avatar bots can be seen receiving their diplomas. Check out the video:

🎓 A university in Japan used remote-controlled robots to hold a virtual graduation ceremony via Zoom. Students operated avatar bots to receive their diplomas @bbtu #BBT大学 #コロナ対策 #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/DZ5orKfczk — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) April 8, 2020

Robots have been coming in handy in the medical field as well. Just recently, Tweeple were amazed as hospitals in China were using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the novel coronavirus. A video going viral showed how robots were used in a hospital in China to the patients who had COVID-19.