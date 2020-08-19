Internet Explorer is all set to bid us goodbye. The browser we made fun of for being super slow may not be available at all from the next year. Microsoft is set to end support for Internet Explorer 11 across its Microsoft 365 apps and services next year. By August 17, 2021, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported for Microsoft’s online services like Office 365, OneDrive, Outlook, and more. However, are the internet explorer memes going to stop? Doesn't look like. Internet explorer funny memes and jokes have taken over social media, ever since the news broke out!

We've all seen the hilarious posts were people take a dig at internet explorer for delivering notification years late. For example, Internet Explorer would be delivering the news that India won World Cup finals 2011 in 2020. Well, now that Microsoft is set to bid goodbye to Internet Explorer, we must take a look at some of the funniest IE memes and jokes!

Ouch!

The Simpson Version

Oh no

LOL

ROFL

BURN

Microsoft has been working on killing off Internet Explorer usage and support for years now. The company first unveiled its new Edge browser back in 2015, codenamed at the time Project Spartan. It was the beginning of the end for the Internet Explorer brand.

